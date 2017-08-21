Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
Chien
Chien
Chien
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Comedy
Country
France / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
21 August 2017
Release date
14 March 2018
France
Also known as
Chien, Dog, Cão, Perro, 变狗记
Director
Samuel Benchetrit
Cast
Vincent Macaigne
Vanessa Paradis
Bouli Lanners
Tom Canivet
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Chien
7.0
I Always Wanted to Be a Gangster
(2007)
6.2
Janis and John
(2003)
6.3
La Loi de la jungle
(2016)
6.7
The Innocent
(2022)
6.3
Final Cut
(2022)
6.1
Saint Omer
(2022)
7.0
The Night of the 12th
(2022)
7.4
The Beasts
(2022)
6.2
Novembre
(2022)
6.5
Strange but True
(2022)
6.6
Smoking Causes Coughing
(2022)
5.8
Happy Birthday
(2019)
Film rating
5.9
Rate
12
votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Quotes
Max
If you want to take part in the training course, you must do so as a dog.
Jacques Blanchot
Er...
Max
What?
Jacques Blanchot
Well, I'm a man, ain't I?
Max
Are you sure?
Jacques Blanchot
Yes, well I... I think so.
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree