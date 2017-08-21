Menu
Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 21 August 2017
Release date
14 March 2018 France
Also known as
Chien, Dog, Cão, Perro, 变狗记
Director
Samuel Benchetrit
Cast
Vincent Macaigne
Vanessa Paradis
Bouli Lanners
Tom Canivet
Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Quotes
Max If you want to take part in the training course, you must do so as a dog.
Jacques Blanchot Er...
Max What?
Jacques Blanchot Well, I'm a man, ain't I?
Max Are you sure?
Jacques Blanchot Yes, well I... I think so.
