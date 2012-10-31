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Poster of J'enrage de son absence
6.2
J'enrage de son absence - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films J'enrage de son absence
6.2

J'enrage de son absence

, 2012
J’enrage de son absence
France, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of J'enrage de son absence
6.2
J'enrage de son absence - Trailer
J'enrage de son absence  Trailer

Cast

William Hurt
William Hurt
Jacques
Alexandra Lamy
Alexandra Lamy
Mado
Augustin Legrand
Stéphane
Françoise Oriane
Geneviève
Norbert Rutili
Le notaire
Serge Hutry
Le commissaire priseur
Jalil Mehenni
Paul
Matteo Trevisan
Félix
Colette Kieffer
La secrétaire
Véronique Fauconnet
La serveuse
Director Sandrine Bonnaire
Writer Sandrine Bonnaire, Jérôme Tonnerre
Composer André Dziezuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 31 October 2012
Release date
31 October 2012 France
Production Mon Voisin Productions, Mosaique Films, Iris Productions
Also known as
J'enrage de son absence, Maddened by His Absence, Khao Khát Gặp Lại Con, Su ausencia me enfurece, Wściekła tęsknota, 移情失控

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

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J'enrage de son absence - Trailer
J'enrage de son absence Trailer
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