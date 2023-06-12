Agnès, Juliette and Carmen's neighbour, writes children's storybooks that take place in a fantasy world, The Kingdom of the Winds. The two intrepid sisters discover a passageway between their world and this extraordinary universe. Once on the other side the girls take on the appearance of cats, and discover Sirocco, a terrifying character who can control the wind.
ProductionSacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Ciel de Paris Production
Also known as
Sirocco et le royaume des courants d'air, Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds, Sirocco y el reino de los vientos, Scirocco e il Regno dei Venti, Sirocco en het Koninkrijk van de Wind, Sirocco és a szelek királysága, Sirocco och vindarnas rike, Sirocco og vindenes verden, Sirocco og Vindens rike, Sirocco și Regatul Vânturilor, Sirocco und das Königreich des Windes, Siroco e o Reino das Correntes de Ar, Siroco y el reino de los vientos, Сирокко из страны ветров, Сірокко з країни вітрів, シロッコと風の王国, 逃出魔幻風之國, Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Drafts, 西洛可和风之王国, 风之国的西洛可, 西洛克和草案王国, سیروکو و پادشاهی بادها, Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Air Streams, Sirocco and the Kingdom of Air Streams