Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds
7.3
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds
7.3

Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds

, 2023
Sirocco et le royaume des courants d'air
Belgium, France / Adventure, Animation, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds
7.3
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds - Dubbed trailer
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Agnès, Juliette and Carmen's neighbour, writes children's storybooks that take place in a fantasy world, The Kingdom of the Winds. The two intrepid sisters discover a passageway between their world and this extraordinary universe. Once on the other side the girls take on the appearance of cats, and discover Sirocco, a terrifying character who can control the wind.

Cast

Loïse Charpentier
Juliette
Maryne Bertieaux
Carmen
Aurélie Konaté
Aurélie Konaté
Selma
Pierre Lognay
Sirocco
Laurent Morteau
Le jouet
Eric De Staercke
Le maire
David Dos Santos
Le fils du maire
Géraldine Asselin
Agnès
Tallula Dinsmoore
Carmen
Tallula Dinsmoore
Carmen
Célia Kameni
Selma
Director Benoît Chieux
Writer Alain Gagnol, Benoît Chieux
Composer Pablo Pico
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 13 April 2024
World premiere 12 June 2023
Release date
27 June 2024 Russia Русский репортаж
20 February 2025 Argentina ATP
8 May 2025 Colombia
10 January 2025 Denmark
13 December 2023 France
16 October 2025 Italy
30 August 2024 Romania
31 May 2024 Spain 7
Worldwide Gross $971,890
Production Sacrebleu Productions, Take Five, Ciel de Paris Production
Also known as
Sirocco et le royaume des courants d'air, Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds, Sirocco y el reino de los vientos, Scirocco e il Regno dei Venti, Sirocco en het Koninkrijk van de Wind, Sirocco és a szelek királysága, Sirocco och vindarnas rike, Sirocco og vindenes verden, Sirocco og Vindens rike, Sirocco și Regatul Vânturilor, Sirocco und das Königreich des Windes, Siroco e o Reino das Correntes de Ar, Siroco y el reino de los vientos, Сирокко из страны ветров, Сірокко з країни вітрів, シロッコと風の王国, 逃出魔幻風之國, Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Drafts, 西洛可和风之王国, 风之国的西洛可, 西洛克和草案王国, سیروکو و پادشاهی بادها, Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Air Streams, Sirocco and the Kingdom of Air Streams

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 20 June 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds - Dubbed trailer
Sirocco and the Kingdom of the Winds Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Interstellar
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more