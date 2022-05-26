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Poster of Heart of a Tower
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Heart of a Tower
6.3

Heart of a Tower

, 2022
Journey to Yourland
Belgium, Czechia, Slovakia / Adventure, Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of Heart of a Tower
6.3

Synopsis

Riki, a 10-year-old boy, runs away from home, following a mysterious emergency signal sent by a shiny stone. It takes Riki to the breathtaking parallel world of “Yourland” where science peacefully coexists with nature. The shining stone merges with Riki by hiding in his heart. It seems everybody in Yourland is eager to procure this treasure, as it is the core of Yourland’s power and owning it gives a great deal of influence. Who should Riki share his secret with? His new cheeky friend, Emma? Metal Man, the mighty robot? Tidling, a monkey general? We accompany Riki on his adventurous journey full of perils, traps and humor, to restore the stone – the “Heart of a Tower” – to its “nest”.

Cast

Juraj Kemka
Tidling
Erik Konicek
Riki
Helena Krajciová
Mom
Greta Luprichova
Jozef Vajda
Premysl Boublík
Jakub Gogál
Martin Hronsky
René Jankovic
Martin Kaprálik
Dárius Koci
Ladislav Konrád
Director Peter Budinský
Writer Peter Budinský, Barbora Budinska, Katarzyna Gondek, Kristina Majova
Composer Martin Hasák
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Belgium / Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 26 May 2022
Release date
11 August 2022 Czechia
26 May 2022 Slovakia
Budget €3,845,000
Worldwide Gross $122,391
Production Bfilm, Plutoon, The Pack
Also known as
Journey to Yourland, Cesta do Tvojzemí, Heart of a Tower, Podróż do Krainy Jutra, Podróż do Twojejkrainy, Srdce veže, Tvojazem, Viaje a Yourland, Yourland megmentése, 寻心之旅

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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