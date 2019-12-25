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Poster of Rendez-vous chez les Malawas
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Rendez-vous chez les Malawas
4.4

Rendez-vous chez les Malawas

, 2019
Rendez-vous chez les Malawas
Belgium, France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Rendez-vous chez les Malawas
4.4

Cast

Christian Clavier
Christian Clavier
Julien Gosset-Grainville
Michaël Youn
Kevin
Ramzy Bedia
Ramzy Bedia
Sam Bonheur
Sylvie Testud
Sylvie Testud
Nathalie Dulac
Pascal Elbé
Pascal Elbé
Léo Poli
François Levantal
François Levantal
Géronimo
Bass Dhem
Wokabi
Dambuza Mdledle
Jean-René Onyanguna
Camille Japy
Camille Japy
Alice
Director James Huth
Writer James Huth, Sonja Shillito, Michaël Youn
Composer Bruno Coulais
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 25 December 2019
Release date
11 June 2020 Russia Экспонента
25 December 2019 France
18 June 2020 Greece
6 August 2020 Portugal
Worldwide Gross $5,249,689
Production Eskwad, Pathé, TF1 Films Production
Also known as
Rendez-vous chez les Malawas, Meet the Malawas, Bem-vindos a África, Bem-Vindos a África!, Malawas, Vacaciones en África, Vacances a Àfrica, Világvége, Malawaföld, W krainie Malawów, Ραντεβού με τους Μαλάουα, Шоу на краю света

Film rating

4.4
Rate 17 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 8 September 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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