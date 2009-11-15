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Poster of Oscar and the Lady in Pink
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Oscar and the Lady in Pink
7.1

Oscar and the Lady in Pink

, 2009
Oscar et la dame rose
France, Belgium, Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of Oscar and the Lady in Pink
7.1

Cast

Michèle Laroque
Michèle Laroque
Rose
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Dr. Dusseldorf
Amira Casar
Amira Casar
Mme Gommette
Constance Dollé
Mère d'Oscar
Jérôme Kircher
Père d'Oscar
Mylène Demongeot
Mylène Demongeot
Lily
Benoît Brière
L'annonceur
Amir Ben Abdelmoumen
Oscar
Mathilde Goffart
Peggy Blue
Bruno Metzger
Père de Peggy
Director Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt
Writer Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt
Composer Michel Legrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 15 November 2009
Release date
26 February 2010 Canada
9 December 2009 France
7 October 2010 Germany
15 November 2009 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,760,856
Production Pan Européenne, StudioCanal, Oscar Films
Also known as
Oscar et la dame rose, Oscar and the Lady in Pink, 100歳の少年と12通の手紙, Cartas a Dios, O Oscar kai i kyria me ta roz, Oskar i pani Róża, Oskar und die Dame in Rosa, Оскар и розовата дама, Оскар и Розовая дама

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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