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The damned Americans and English own everything. They think they're pumping our oil, but in reality they're sucking our blood.

Abdi The damned Americans and English own everything. They think they're pumping our oil, but in reality they're sucking our blood.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.