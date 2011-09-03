Since his beloved violin was broken, Nasser Ali Khan, one of the most renowned musicians of his day, has lost all taste for life. Finding no instrument worthy of replacing it, he decides to confine himself to bed to await death.
ProductionCelluloid Dreams, The Manipulators, uFilm
Also known as
Poulet aux prunes, Chicken with Plums, Khoreshte Aloo Ba Morgh, Pollo con ciruelas, Azrail'i Beklerken, Den lidenskapelige fiolinisten, Frango com Ameixas, Galinha com Ameixas, Huhn mit Pflaumen, Iubire persana, Kura na slivkách, Kurczak ze śliwkami, Kure na svestkách, Pollastre amb prunes, Pollo alle prugne, Szilvás csirke, Thịt gà mận, Κοτόπουλο με δαμάσκηνα, Пиле със сливи, Цыпленок с черносливом, チキンとプラム あるバイオリン弾き、最後の夢, 어느 예술가의 마지막 일주일