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Poster of Chicken with Plums
6.4
Chicken with Plums - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Chicken with Plums
6.4

Chicken with Plums

, 2012
Poulet aux prunes
France, Germany, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Chicken with Plums
6.4
Chicken with Plums - Trailer
Chicken with Plums  Trailer

Synopsis

Since his beloved violin was broken, Nasser Ali Khan, one of the most renowned musicians of his day, has lost all taste for life. Finding no instrument worthy of replacing it, he decides to confine himself to bed to await death.

Cast

Mathieu Amalric
Mathieu Amalric
Nasser-Ali Khan
Edouard Baer
Edouard Baer
Azraël
Golshifteh Farahani
Golshifteh Farahani
Irâne
Éric Caravaca
Éric Caravaca
Abdi
Chiara Mastroianni
Chiara Mastroianni
Lili, adulte
Didier Flamand
Didier Flamand
Le maître de musique
Maria de Medeiros
Maria de Medeiros
Faringuisse
Mathis Bour
Cyrus
Enna Balland
Lili
Serge Avedikian
Le père d'Irâne
Director Marjane Satrapi, Vincent Paronnaud
Writer Marjane Satrapi, Vincent Paronnaud
Composer Olivier Bernet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 27 September 2011
World premiere 3 September 2011
Release date
28 November 2012 Czechia
26 October 2011 France
5 January 2012 Germany
31 July 2025 Greece
6 April 2012 Italy
29 January 2013 Slovakia
20 June 2013 South Korea 15
MPAA PG-13
Budget €12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,265,941
Production Celluloid Dreams, The Manipulators, uFilm
Also known as
Poulet aux prunes, Chicken with Plums, Khoreshte Aloo Ba Morgh, Pollo con ciruelas, Azrail'i Beklerken, Den lidenskapelige fiolinisten, Frango com Ameixas, Galinha com Ameixas, Huhn mit Pflaumen, Iubire persana, Kura na slivkách, Kurczak ze śliwkami, Kure na svestkách, Pollastre amb prunes, Pollo alle prugne, Szilvás csirke, Thịt gà mận, Κοτόπουλο με δαμάσκηνα, Пиле със сливи, Цыпленок с черносливом, チキンとプラム　あるバイオリン弾き、最後の夢, 어느 예술가의 마지막 일주일

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Chicken with Plums - Trailer
Chicken with Plums Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Abdi The damned Americans and English own everything. They think they're pumping our oil, but in reality they're sucking our blood.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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