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Poster of Wrong Elements
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Wrong Elements
7.2

Wrong Elements

, 2016
Wrong Elements
France, Belgium, Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Wrong Elements
7.2

Cast

Geofrey
Self
Nighty
Self
Mike
Self
Lapisa Evelyn
Self
Dominic Ogwen
Self
David Brown
Self - Stellvertretender Amerikanischer Botschafter, Zentralafrikanische Republik
Okot David
Self - LRA Überläufer
Mayen Garang
Self - Afrikanische Union Regional Task Force
Michael Kabango
Self - Kommandeur der anti-LRA Operation
Okema Walter
Self - LRA Überläufer
Director Jonathan Littell
Writer Jonathan Littell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 20 May 2016
Release date
22 March 2017 France
27 April 2017 Germany
Also known as
Wrong Elements, L'ennemi invisible, Szkodliwe jednostki, The Invisible Enemy, Wrong Elements - Kindersoldaten im Kongo, Неправильные элементы

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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