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7.2
Kinoafisha
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Wrong Elements
7.2
Wrong Elements
, 2016
Wrong Elements
France, Belgium, Germany / Documentary / 18+
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7.2
Cast
Geofrey
Self
Nighty
Self
Mike
Self
Lapisa Evelyn
Self
Dominic Ogwen
Self
David Brown
Self - Stellvertretender Amerikanischer Botschafter, Zentralafrikanische Republik
Okot David
Self - LRA Überläufer
Mayen Garang
Self - Afrikanische Union Regional Task Force
Michael Kabango
Self - Kommandeur der anti-LRA Operation
Okema Walter
Self - LRA Überläufer
Director
Jonathan Littell
Writer
Jonathan Littell
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Belgium / Germany
Runtime
2 hours 13 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
20 May 2016
Release date
22 March 2017
France
27 April 2017
Germany
Also known as
Wrong Elements, L'ennemi invisible, Szkodliwe jednostki, The Invisible Enemy, Wrong Elements - Kindersoldaten im Kongo, Неправильные элементы
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
15
votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
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