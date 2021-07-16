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Poster of The Restless
6.6
The Restless - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Restless
6.6

The Restless

, 2021
Les intranquilles
Belgium, France, Luxembourg / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Restless
6.6
The Restless - Dubbed trailer
The Restless  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Leïla Bekhti
Leïla Bekhti
Leïla
Damien Bonnard
Damien Bonnard
Damien
Gabriel Merz Chammah
Amine
Jules Waringo
Jérôme
Patrick Descamps
Patrick Descamps
Patrick - le père de Damien
Alexandre Gavras
Serge - le galeriste
Joël Delsaut
André
Colette Kieffer
Colette
Léo Delsaut
Antoine
Dani Iffland-Stettner
Léa
Director Joachim Lafosse
Writer Joachim Lafosse, Alan Santi, Romain Cassandre Versaevel
Composer Ólafur Arnalds, Antoine Bodson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 31 January 2022
World premiere 16 July 2021
Release date
6 October 2021 Belgium
29 September 2021 France U
14 July 2022 Germany
11 February 2022 Spain
Worldwide Gross $1,097,987
Production Stenola Productions, Samsa Film, KG Productions
Also known as
Les intranquilles, The Restless, De peur qu'il ne sauve, Die Ruhelosen, Huzursuz, Neliniștiți, Nemirni, Niespokojni, Os Inquietos, Rastløs, Un amor intranquilo, Супруги, 我的丈夫得了躁郁症, 躁愛

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Restless - Dubbed trailer
The Restless Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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