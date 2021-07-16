Cast
Gabriel Merz Chammah
Amine
Alexandre Gavras
Serge - le galeriste
Dani Iffland-Stettner
Léa
Cast and Crew
Composer
Ólafur Arnalds, Antoine Bodson
Film details
Country
Belgium / France / Luxembourg
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
31 January 2022
World premiere
16 July 2021
Release date
|6 October 2021
|Belgium
|
|
|29 September 2021
|France
|
|U
|14 July 2022
|Germany
|
|
|11 February 2022
|Spain
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$1,097,987
Production
Stenola Productions, Samsa Film, KG Productions
Also known as
Les intranquilles, The Restless, De peur qu'il ne sauve, Die Ruhelosen, Huzursuz, Neliniștiți, Nemirni, Niespokojni, Os Inquietos, Rastløs, Un amor intranquilo, Супруги, 我的丈夫得了躁郁症, 躁愛