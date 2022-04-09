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Poster of Yuku and the Himalayan Flower
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Yuku and the Himalayan Flower
6.9

Yuku and the Himalayan Flower

, 2022
Yuku et la fleur de l'Himalaya
Belgium, France, Switzerland / Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of Yuku and the Himalayan Flower
6.9

Synopsis

Yuku is a young mouse who lives with her family in the cellar of a castle. Her grandmother passes on the family values by telling her timeless folk tales. Injured in a tussle with a cat, the old mouse is bedridden and she tells her children that she will have to leave them to follow the little blind mole into the Earth’s tunnels. In one of her grandmother’s storybooks, Yuku learns that the flower of the Himalayas can bring her eternal light. She leaves on a journey of discovery to find the flower.

Cast

Lily Demuynck Deydier
Yuku
Agnès Jaoui
Agnès Jaoui
La Renarde
Tom Novembre
Tom Novembre
Le Loup
Alice Dutoit
Le Lapin
Igor van Dessel
Igor van Dessel
L'Ecureuil
Arno
Le Rat
Arno
Le Rat
Carine Seront
Mamy
Thierry de Coster
Le Chat
Maia Baran
Maman Souris
Martin Spinhayer
Le Corbeau
Director Arnaud Demuynck, Rémi Durin
Writer Arnaud Demuynck, Rémi Durin, Nicolas Burlet, Mathieu Courtois, Jean-François Le Corre, Patrick Quinet
Composer Alexandre Brouillard, David Rémy, Yan Volsy
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Belgium / France / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 9 April 2022
World premiere 9 April 2022
Release date
24 November 2023 Austria
19 October 2022 Belgium
13 February 2025 Colombia
22 June 2023 Denmark
25 March 2023 Finland S
19 October 2022 France
19 October 2023 Germany
26 October 2023 Italy
11 March 2023 Latvia U
19 October 2022 Netherlands AL
27 January 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $460,311
Production Artémis Productions, Nadasdy Film, Les Films du Nord
Also known as
Yuku et la fleur de l'Himalaya, Yuku and the Himalayan Flower, Yuku y la flor del Himalaya, Juku un Himalaju zieds, Yuku and the Flower of the Himalayas, Yuku e il fiore dell'Himalaya, Yuku en de Himalayabloem, Yuku i la flor de l'Himalaia, Yuku i magiczny kwiat, Yuku ja Himaalaja lill, Yuku och fjällets blomma, Yuku og blomsten på bjerget, Yuku und die Blume des Himalaya, Yuku和喜马拉雅之花, Η Γιούκου και το λουλούδι των Ιμαλαΐων

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
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