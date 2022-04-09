Belgium, France, Switzerland / Animation, Family / 18+
6.9
Synopsis
Yuku is a young mouse who lives with her family in the cellar of a castle. Her grandmother passes on the family values by telling her timeless folk tales. Injured in a tussle with a cat, the old mouse is bedridden and she tells her children that she will have to leave them to follow the little blind mole into the Earth’s tunnels. In one of her grandmother’s storybooks, Yuku learns that the flower of the Himalayas can bring her eternal light. She leaves on a journey of discovery to find the flower.
ProductionArtémis Productions, Nadasdy Film, Les Films du Nord
Also known as
Yuku et la fleur de l'Himalaya, Yuku and the Himalayan Flower, Yuku y la flor del Himalaya, Juku un Himalaju zieds, Yuku and the Flower of the Himalayas, Yuku e il fiore dell'Himalaya, Yuku en de Himalayabloem, Yuku i la flor de l'Himalaia, Yuku i magiczny kwiat, Yuku ja Himaalaja lill, Yuku och fjällets blomma, Yuku og blomsten på bjerget, Yuku und die Blume des Himalaya, Yuku和喜马拉雅之花, Η Γιούκου και το λουλούδι των Ιμαλαΐων