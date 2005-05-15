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Poster of Battle in Heaven
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Battle in Heaven
5.3

Battle in Heaven

, 2005
Batalla en el cielo / Battle in Heaven
Mexico, Belgium, France, Germany / Drama, Romantic, Adult / 18+
Poster of Battle in Heaven
5.3

Cast

David Bornstein
Jaime
Marcos Hernández
Marcos
Anapola Mushkadiz
Ana
Bertha Ruiz
Marcos' Wife
Rosalinda Ramirez
Viky
El Abuelo
Chief of Police
Brenda Angulo
Madame
El Mago
Preacher
Francisco 'El Gato' Martínez
Gas Station Attendant
Diego Martínez Vignatti
Soccer Player
Director Carlos Reygadas
Writer Carlos Reygadas
Composer John Tavener
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico / Belgium / France / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 15 May 2005
Release date
16 August 2005 Russia Интерсинема
16 August 2005 Belarus
15 May 2005 France
20 July 2006 Germany
28 October 2005 Great Britain
16 August 2005 Kazakhstan
5 October 2005 Mexico
14 October 2005 Spain
20 February 2006 USA
16 August 2005 Ukraine
Budget €1,601,792
Worldwide Gross $258,227
Production Coproduction Office, No Dream Cinema, Mantarraya Producciones
Also known as
Batalla en el cielo, Battle in Heaven, Batalha no Céu, Eine Schlacht im Himmel, Bataille dans le ciel, Bãtãlie în ceruri, Battaglia nel cielo, Bitka na nebu, Bitka v nebesih, Bitwa w niebie, Mennyei háború, Δυστυχισμένοι στον παράδεισο, Битва на небесах, Битка в небето, バトル・イン・ヘブン, 天堂煉獄, 靈慾荒原

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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