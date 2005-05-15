ProductionCoproduction Office, No Dream Cinema, Mantarraya Producciones
Also known as
Batalla en el cielo, Battle in Heaven, Batalha no Céu, Eine Schlacht im Himmel, Bataille dans le ciel, Bãtãlie în ceruri, Battaglia nel cielo, Bitka na nebu, Bitka v nebesih, Bitwa w niebie, Mennyei háború, Δυστυχισμένοι στον παράδεισο, Битва на небесах, Битка в небето, バトル・イン・ヘブン, 天堂煉獄, 靈慾荒原
Film rating
5.3
Rate10 votes
5.5IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.