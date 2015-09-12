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Poster of The White Knights
6.1
The White Knights - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The White Knights
6.1

The White Knights

, 2015
Les chevaliers blancs
Belgium, France / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The White Knights
6.1
The White Knights - Trailer
The White Knights  Trailer

Synopsis

At the head of his NGO Move For Kids, Jacques Arnault pulls some humanitarian workers in a country of Africa "to take in" orphan children. The operation is transformed in a panic.

Cast

Vincent Lindon
Vincent Lindon
Jacques Arnault
Louise Bourgoin
Louise Bourgoin
Laura Turine
Valérie Donzelli
Valérie Donzelli
Françoise Dubois
Reda Kateb
Reda Kateb
Xavier Libert
Stéphane Bissot
Stéphane Bissot
Marie Latour
Raphaëlle Bruneau
Nathalie Joris
Jean-Henri Compère
Roland Duchâteau
Philippe Rebbot
Philippe Rebbot
Luc Debroux
Yannick Renier
Yannick Renier
Chris Laurent
Tatiana Rojo
Christine Momboza
Director Joachim Lafosse
Writer Thomas Bidegain, Joachim Lafosse, Thomas van Zuylen, Bulle Decarpentries
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 12 September 2015
Release date
4 August 2016 Brazil
20 January 2016 France
4 November 2016 Great Britain
5 May 2016 Greece
4 November 2016 Ireland
4 August 2016 Netherlands
19 August 2016 Spain
Budget €8,999,123
Worldwide Gross $1,137,260
Production Versus Production, Les Films du Worso, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
Les chevaliers blancs, The White Knights, Los caballeros blancos, A fehér lovagok, Biali rycerze, Bílí Rytíři, Cavalerii Albi, Os Cavaleiros Brancos, Valged Rüütlid, Λευκοί ιππότες, Белые рыцари, Белите рицари

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The White Knights - Trailer
The White Knights Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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