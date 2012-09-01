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Poster of The Attack
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Attack
7.1

The Attack

, 2012
L'attentat
Lebanon, France, Qatar, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Attack
7.1

Synopsis

An Arab surgeon living in Tel Aviv discovers a dark secret about his wife in the aftermath of a suicide bombing.

Cast

Ali Suliman
Ali Suliman
Amin Jaafari
Ruba Salameh
Faten
Karim Saleh
Adel
Ramzi Maqdisi
Ramzi Maqdisi
Uri Gavriel
Captain Moshe
Dvir Benedek
Raveed
Raymond Amsalem
Siham jaafari
Evgenia Dodina
Evgenia Dodina
Kim
Nisrin Siksik
Leila
Bassem Lulu
Yasser
Ezra Dagan
Ezra Benhaim
Director Ziad Doueiri
Writer Joelle Touma, Ziad Doueiri, Yasmina Khadra
Composer Eric Neveux
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Lebanon / France / Qatar / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 1 September 2012
Release date
5 June 2013 Belgium
12 September 2012 Canada
29 May 2013 France
1 September 2012 Great Britain
14 March 2013 Greece
3 April 2014 Portugal
10 April 2014 Singapore
27 June 2013 Slovakia
8 February 2013 Spain
29 May 2013 Switzerland
21 June 2013 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,139,516
Production 3B Productions, Scope Pictures, Douri Films
Also known as
The Attack, L'attentat, O Atentado, Die Attentäterin, El atentado, Rünnak, Zamach, Η επίθεση, Атака, الصدمة, 攻擊

Film rating

7.1
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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