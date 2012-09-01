Film details
Country
Lebanon / France / Qatar / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2012
World premiere
1 September 2012
Release date
|5 June 2013
|Belgium
|
|
|12 September 2012
|Canada
|
|
|29 May 2013
|France
|
|
|1 September 2012
|Great Britain
|
|
|14 March 2013
|Greece
|
|
|3 April 2014
|Portugal
|
|
|10 April 2014
|Singapore
|
|
|27 June 2013
|Slovakia
|
|
|8 February 2013
|Spain
|
|
|29 May 2013
|Switzerland
|
|
|21 June 2013
|USA
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$2,139,516
Production
3B Productions, Scope Pictures, Douri Films
Also known as
The Attack, L'attentat, O Atentado, Die Attentäterin, El atentado, Rünnak, Zamach, Η επίθεση, Атака, الصدمة, 攻擊