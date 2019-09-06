Sound of Metal, El sonido del metal, A metál csendje, Zvuk metala, A fém hangja, Dźwięk metalu, Le Son du Silence, Metāla skaņa, Metalin Sesi, Metall tovushi, Metallin soundi, Metalo garsas, O Som do Metal, O Som do Silêncio, Stłumiony dźwięk, Zvuk kovu, Ήχος από μέταλλο, Звук металла, Звук металу, 사운드 오브 메탈, サウンド・オブ・メタル 〜聞こえるということ〜, 金属之声, 金屬之聲, 靜寂的鼓手
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
Ruben StoneLike, what does it matter? What does it matter? It just passes. Yo. If I disappear, like, who cares? Nobody cares, man. Seriously. Yo, and that's okay. That's life. That's life. No, for real. Okay? It just passes. It just fucking... fucking passes.
JoeI wonder, uh, all these mornings you've been sitting in my study, sitting, have you had any moments of stillness? Because you're right, Ruben. The world does keep moving, and it can be a damn cruel place. But for me, those moments of stillness, that place, that's the kingdom of God.