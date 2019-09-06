Menu
Russian
Sound of Metal
Poster of Sound of Metal
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal 18+
Country USA / Belgium
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2020
Online premiere 3 December 2020
World premiere 6 September 2019
8 April 2021 Australia
5 March 2021 Finland
16 June 2021 France
26 March 2021 Ireland
5 February 2021 Norway
MPAA R
Budget $5,400,000
Worldwide Gross $516,520
Production Caviar, Flat 7 Productions, Ward Four
Sound of Metal, El sonido del metal, A metál csendje, Zvuk metala, A fém hangja, Dźwięk metalu, Le Son du Silence, Metāla skaņa, Metalin Sesi, Metall tovushi, Metallin soundi, Metalo garsas, O Som do Metal, O Som do Silêncio, Stłumiony dźwięk, Zvuk kovu, Ήχος από μέταλλο, Звук металла, Звук металу, 사운드 오브 메탈, サウンド・オブ・メタル 〜聞こえるということ〜, 金属之声, 金屬之聲, 靜寂的鼓手
Darius Marder
Darius Marder
Olivia Cooke
Olivia Cooke
Riz Ahmed
Riz Ahmed
Mathieu Amalric
Mathieu Amalric
Paul Raci
Paul Raci
William Xifaras
William Xifaras
7.6
15 votes
7.7 IMDb
Ruben Stone Like, what does it matter? What does it matter? It just passes. Yo. If I disappear, like, who cares? Nobody cares, man. Seriously. Yo, and that's okay. That's life. That's life. No, for real. Okay? It just passes. It just fucking... fucking passes.
Joe I wonder, uh, all these mornings you've been sitting in my study, sitting, have you had any moments of stillness? Because you're right, Ruben. The world does keep moving, and it can be a damn cruel place. But for me, those moments of stillness, that place, that's the kingdom of God.
soundtrack Sound of Metal
