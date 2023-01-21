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Poster of When It Melts
7.3
Kinoafisha Films When It Melts
7.3

When It Melts

, 2023
Het smelt
Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of When It Melts
7.3

Synopsis

Many years after a sweltering summer that spun out of control, Eva returns to the village she grew up in with an ice block in the back of her car. In the dead of winter, she confronts her past and faces up to her tormentors.

Cast

Charlotte De Bruyne
Eva (adult)
Sebastien Dewaele
Dad
Amber Metdepenningen
Tess (young)
Naomi Velissariou
Mom
Rosa Marchant
Eva (young)
Jennifer Heylen
Lente (adult)
Spencer Bogaert
Tim (adult)
Jean-Jacques Rausin
Fotograaf Joël
Femke Van der Steen
Tess (adult)
Simon Van Buyten
Laurens (adult)
Femke Heijens
Marie
Patrick Vervueren
Vader Tim
Director Veerle Baetens
Writer Veerle Baetens, Maarten Loix, Lize Spit
Composer Bjorn Eriksson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 October 2025
World premiere 21 January 2023
Release date
25 October 2023 Belgium 16
25 January 2024 Czechia 15
28 February 2024 France 12
25 July 2025 Japan PG12
2 November 2023 Netherlands 16
1 December 2023 Poland
9 February 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $161,407
Production Savage Film, Flanders Image, PRPL
Also known as
Het smelt, When It Melts, Débâcle, El desglaç, El deshielo, Eridiğinde, Kiedy stopi się lód, La ragazza di ghiaccio, MELT メルト, Quando Derreter, The Melting, 無法融化的祕密

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 7 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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