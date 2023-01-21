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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
When It Melts
7.3
When It Melts
, 2023
Het smelt
Belgium / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
7.3
Synopsis
Many years after a sweltering summer that spun out of control, Eva returns to the village she grew up in with an ice block in the back of her car. In the dead of winter, she confronts her past and faces up to her tormentors.
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Cast
Charlotte De Bruyne
Eva (adult)
Sebastien Dewaele
Dad
Amber Metdepenningen
Tess (young)
Naomi Velissariou
Mom
Rosa Marchant
Eva (young)
Jennifer Heylen
Lente (adult)
Spencer Bogaert
Tim (adult)
Jean-Jacques Rausin
Fotograaf Joël
Femke Van der Steen
Tess (adult)
Simon Van Buyten
Laurens (adult)
Femke Heijens
Marie
Patrick Vervueren
Vader Tim
Director
Veerle Baetens
Writer
Veerle Baetens
,
Maarten Loix
,
Lize Spit
Composer
Bjorn Eriksson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
16 October 2025
World premiere
21 January 2023
Release date
25 October 2023
Belgium
16
25 January 2024
Czechia
15
28 February 2024
France
12
25 July 2025
Japan
PG12
2 November 2023
Netherlands
16
1 December 2023
Poland
9 February 2024
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$161,407
Production
Savage Film, Flanders Image, PRPL
Also known as
Het smelt, When It Melts, Débâcle, El desglaç, El deshielo, Eridiğinde, Kiedy stopi się lód, La ragazza di ghiaccio, MELT メルト, Quando Derreter, The Melting, 無法融化的祕密
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 7 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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