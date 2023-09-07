Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Holly
Poster of Holly
Рейтинги
6.1 IMDb Rating: 6
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Holly

Holly

Holly 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

15-year-old Holly calls her school to say she is staying home for the day. Soon after, a fire breaks out at the school, killing several students. With everyone touched by the tragedy, the community comes together, trying to heal. Anna, a teacher, intrigued by Holly and her strange premonition, invites her to join the volunteering group she runs. Holly’s presence seem to bring peace of mind, warmth, and hope to those she encounters. But soon, people begin to seek out Holly and her cathartic energy, demanding more and more from the young girl.
Holly - trailer in russian
Holly  trailer in russian
Country Belgium / France / Luxembourg / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 26 May 2024
World premiere 7 September 2023
Release date
26 September 2024 Russia Arthouse
22 November 2023 Belgium
6 March 2024 France
22 May 2025 Italy
7 March 2024 Netherlands
19 April 2024 Spain 12
23 February 2024 Sweden
Worldwide Gross $2,500
Production Prime Time, Tarantula, Topkapi Films
Also known as
Holly, Holly - La speranza è tra noi, La chica que sanaba, Холли, 魔女荷莉
Director
Fien Troch
Cast
Robbie Cleiren
Greet Verstraete
Greet Verstraete
Karlijn Sileghem
Caroline Stas
Sara De Bosschere
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Holly
Brimstone 7.2
Brimstone (2016)
The Conjuring 2 7.6
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
The Girl and Death 5.6
The Girl and Death (2012)
Short Stories 6.8
Short Stories (2012)
Push 6.1
Push (2008)
Next 7.0
Next (2007)
Indigo 5.1
Indigo (2007)
The Gift 6.9
The Gift (2000)
The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Carrie 7.2
Carrie (1976)

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Holly - trailer in russian
Holly Trailer in russian
Holly - trailer
Holly Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more