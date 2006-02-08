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Poster of Love Belongs to Everyone
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Love Belongs to Everyone
6.3

Love Belongs to Everyone

, 2006
Dennis van Rita
Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of Love Belongs to Everyone
6.3

Cast

Els Dottermans
Rita
Matthias Schoenaerts
Matthias Schoenaerts
Dennis
Veerle Baetens
Veerle Baetens
Barbara
Tom Van Dyck
Thomas
June Voeten
Jasmijn
Reinhilde Decleir
Arlette
Francine de Bolle
Jenny
Patrick De Neve
Jeroen
Damiaan De Schrijver
Andre
Greta Van Langhendonck
Rita's moeder
Director Hilde Van Mieghem
Writer Hugo Van Laere
Composer Bert Joris, Helmut Lotti
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 8 February 2006
Release date
8 February 2006 USA
Budget €500,000
Production Caviar Films
Also known as
Dennis van Rita, Love Belongs to Everyone, O Amor é Para Todos, 爱无专属

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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