15 year-old Lyz, a high school student in the French Alps, has been accepted to a highly selective ski club whose aim is to train future professional athletes. Taking a chance on his new recruit, Fred, ex-champion turned coach, decides to make Lyz his shining star regardless of her lack of experience. Under his influence, Lyz will have to endure more than the physical and emotional pressure of the training. Will Lyz’s determination help her escape his grip?
CountryBelgium / France
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year2020
Online premiere12 February 2021
World premiere29 August 2020
Release date
12 March 2021
Canada
25 November 2021
Czechia
19 May 2021
France
U
11 March 2022
Spain
5 March 2021
Sweden
15
Budget€1,500,000
Worldwide Gross$572,724
ProductionMille et Une Productions, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Also known as
Slalom, Al límite Slalom, Slaalom, Slalom - Até o Limite, Σλάλομ, Слалом, スラローム 少女の凍てつく心, 坠雪少女, 她的迴轉練習, 雪裏迷徒