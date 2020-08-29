Menu
Slalom

Slalom

Slalom 18+
Synopsis

15 year-old Lyz, a high school student in the French Alps, has been accepted to a highly selective ski club whose aim is to train future professional athletes. Taking a chance on his new recruit, Fred, ex-champion turned coach, decides to make Lyz his shining star regardless of her lack of experience. Under his influence, Lyz will have to endure more than the physical and emotional pressure of the training. Will Lyz’s determination help her escape his grip?
Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 12 February 2021
World premiere 29 August 2020
Release date
12 March 2021 Canada
25 November 2021 Czechia
19 May 2021 France U
11 March 2022 Spain
5 March 2021 Sweden 15
Budget €1,500,000
Worldwide Gross $572,724
Production Mille et Une Productions, Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée (CNC), Région Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Also known as
Slalom, Al límite Slalom, Slaalom, Slalom - Até o Limite, Σλάλομ, Слалом, スラローム 少女の凍てつく心, 坠雪少女, 她的迴轉練習, 雪裏迷徒
Director
Charlène Favier
Cast
Noée Abita
Noée Abita
Jeremie Renier
Jeremie Renier
Marie Denarnaud
Marie Denarnaud
Muriel Combeau
Maïra Schmitt
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
