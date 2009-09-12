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Poster of Triage
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Triage
7.1

Triage

, 2009
Triage
Ireland, Belgium / Thriller, Drama, Mystery / 18+
Poster of Triage
7.1

Synopsis

The wife of a photojournalist sets out to discover why he came home from a recent assignment without his colleague.

Cast

Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
Mark Walsh
Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee
Paz Vega
Paz Vega
Elena Morales
Branko Đurić
Dr. Talzani
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly
Diane
Jamie Sives
David
Mozaffar Shafeie
Talzani's Assitant
Kae Bahar
Wounded Man
Luis Callejo
Pesh Merga Commander
Alex Spijksma
Pesh Merga Sergeant
Ian McElhinney
Ian McElhinney
Ivan
Director Danis Tanovic
Writer Danis Tanovic, Scott Anderson
Composer Lucio Godoy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 9 July 2022
World premiere 12 September 2009
Release date
8 April 2010 Bosnia and Herzegovina
9 June 2010 Brazil
11 March 2010 Denmark
16 June 2010 France
25 January 2011 Germany
20 March 2010 Great Britain
27 November 2009 Italy
25 February 2010 Kuwait
29 January 2010 Norway
8 December 2011 Portugal
5 March 2010 Romania
13 November 2009 Spain
5 March 2010 Sweden
25 May 2012 Taiwan
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $563,760
Production Parallel Film Productions, Asap Films, Freeform Spain
Also known as
Triage, Trijaža, Shell Shock, Testemunhas de uma Guerra, Az igazság nyomában, Büyük Gizem, Darman-napazir, Eyes of War, Os Olhos da Guerra, Rūšiavimas, Selekcja, Stigmiotypa polemou, Testigos de guerra, Triaaz, Triaza, Vittne till ett krig, Στιγμιότυπα πολέμου, Незараснали рани, Очите на войната, Сортировка, Сортування, 戦場カメラマン 真実の証明, 验伤

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

Joaquín Morales [Mark has just talked of an early experience as a war photographer involving a young boy's murder] Why do you think this incident affected you?
Mark Walsh I dunno. Maybe I felt responsible.
Joaquín Morales Well perhaps if you hadn't been there, he wouldn't have run. The soldiers would not have fired, hmm?
Mark Walsh [after a pause] I suppose so...
Joaquín Morales Well that makes perfect sense. You feel that you're responsible because to a great degree, you are. You think I'm too harsh? How many people have you told this story to, Mark? Four? Three? Two? Twenty? And what do they say? "Oh you mustn't blame yourself." "Oh no, it was not your fault." "Oh no, there was nothing you could do." Am I correct? You have looked to others for forgiveness but, as you have discovered, this is something they cannot give you. We cannot let go of the pain, we have to carry it with us forever. That is what it means to live. Now, I can help you to live with this pain. Look at me!
[Mark turns his eyes to look at him]
Joaquín Morales I am eighty-six years old. I lost my entire family, I lost my parents, I lost my brothers and sisters and I lost my wife. And yet, I am still here, I can still smile, and the world is still, a wonderful place.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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