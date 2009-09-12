Joaquín Morales [Mark has just talked of an early experience as a war photographer involving a young boy's murder] Why do you think this incident affected you?

Mark Walsh I dunno. Maybe I felt responsible.

Joaquín Morales Well perhaps if you hadn't been there, he wouldn't have run. The soldiers would not have fired, hmm?

Mark Walsh [after a pause] I suppose so...

Joaquín Morales Well that makes perfect sense. You feel that you're responsible because to a great degree, you are. You think I'm too harsh? How many people have you told this story to, Mark? Four? Three? Two? Twenty? And what do they say? "Oh you mustn't blame yourself." "Oh no, it was not your fault." "Oh no, there was nothing you could do." Am I correct? You have looked to others for forgiveness but, as you have discovered, this is something they cannot give you. We cannot let go of the pain, we have to carry it with us forever. That is what it means to live. Now, I can help you to live with this pain. Look at me!

[Mark turns his eyes to look at him]