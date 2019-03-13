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Poster of Sweetheart
6.1
Sweetheart - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sweetheart
6.1

Sweetheart

, 2019
Mon bébé
France, Belgium / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sweetheart
6.1
Sweetheart - trailer
Sweetheart  trailer

Cast

Sandrine Kiberlain
Sandrine Kiberlain
Yvan Attal
Yvan Attal
Arnaud Valois
Patrick Chesnais
Patrick Chesnais
Arthur Benzaquen
Thaïs Alessandrin
Director Lisa Azuelos
Writer Lisa Azuelos, Thierry Teston, Thaïs Alessandrin
Composer Yael Naim
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 19 July 2019
World premiere 13 March 2019
Release date
13 March 2019 France
18 July 2019 Germany
19 September 2019 Italy
18 December 2020 Spain
Budget €8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,678,042
Production Love is in the Air, Pathé, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Mon bébé, Sweetheart, Mi niña, Ausgeflogen, Az én babám, La meva nena, Meu Bebé, Meu Bebê, Mitt barn, Moja córcia, Mors lille pige, Selfie di famiglia, Мой ребенок, 愛しのベイビー

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Sweetheart - trailer
Sweetheart Trailer
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Listen to the
soundtrack Sweetheart
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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