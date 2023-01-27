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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Chapel
6.1
The Chapel
, 2023
The Chapel
Belgium, Netherlands / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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6.1
The Chapel
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Twenty three year old virtuoso pianist Jennifer Rogiers has been living with a terrible secret most of her life. When she enters the world famous Queen Elisabeth competition the memory of a traumatic childhood experience surfaces again.
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Cast
Kevin Janssens
Tony Rogiers
Anne Coesens
Catherine
Pierre Bokma
Zachary Shadrin
Fedir Nazarenko
Josse De Pauw
Taeke Nicolaï
Jennifer Rogiers
Renee Vanderjeugd
8-year old Jennifer Rogiers
Ruth Becquart
Sara Rogiers
Abigail Abraham
Alexandra Spinnler
Thomas Silberstein
Gerard Bernard
Tine Reymer
Hilde
Lydia Indjova
Ivanka Berkov
Director
Dominique Deruddere
Writer
Dominique Deruddere
Composer
George Van Dam
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
14 November 2024
World premiere
27 January 2023
Release date
29 August 2026
Russia
4 April 2024
Azerbaijan
8 February 2023
Belgium
12
7 March 2024
Bulgaria
7 March 2024
Kyrgyzstan
7 March 2024
Moldova
13 September 2023
South Korea
25 July 2024
Spain
12
7 March 2024
Tajikistan
7 March 2024
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$444,981
Production
Savage Film
Also known as
The Chapel, El concurso de piano, A kápolna, À Procura da Perfeição, Kaplica, Şapel, 琴声诉忆
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026
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