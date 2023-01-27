Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Chapel
6.1
The Chapel - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Chapel
6.1

The Chapel

, 2023
The Chapel
Belgium, Netherlands / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Chapel
6.1
The Chapel - Trailer
The Chapel  Trailer

Synopsis

Twenty three year old virtuoso pianist Jennifer Rogiers has been living with a terrible secret most of her life. When she enters the world famous Queen Elisabeth competition the memory of a traumatic childhood experience surfaces again.

Cast

Kevin Janssens
Kevin Janssens
Tony Rogiers
Anne Coesens
Anne Coesens
Catherine
Pierre Bokma
Zachary Shadrin
Fedir Nazarenko
Josse De Pauw
Taeke Nicolaï
Jennifer Rogiers
Renee Vanderjeugd
8-year old Jennifer Rogiers
Ruth Becquart
Sara Rogiers
Abigail Abraham
Alexandra Spinnler
Thomas Silberstein
Gerard Bernard
Tine Reymer
Hilde
Lydia Indjova
Ivanka Berkov
Director Dominique Deruddere
Writer Dominique Deruddere
Composer George Van Dam
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 14 November 2024
World premiere 27 January 2023
Release date
29 August 2026 Russia
4 April 2024 Azerbaijan
8 February 2023 Belgium 12
7 March 2024 Bulgaria
7 March 2024 Kyrgyzstan
7 March 2024 Moldova
13 September 2023 South Korea
25 July 2024 Spain 12
7 March 2024 Tajikistan
7 March 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $444,981
Production Savage Film
Also known as
The Chapel, El concurso de piano, A kápolna, À Procura da Perfeição, Kaplica, Şapel, 琴声诉忆

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 18 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Chapel - Trailer
The Chapel Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more