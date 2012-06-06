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Poster of Approved for Adoption
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Approved for Adoption
7.3

Approved for Adoption

, 2012
Couleur de peau: Miel
France, Belgium, South Korea, Switzerland / Animation, Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Approved for Adoption
7.3

Synopsis

Comic-book artist Jung returns to Seoul for the first time since he was abandoned at the age of 5.

Cast

Cathy Boquet
Christelle Cornil
Christelle Cornil
La mère adoptive de Jung
William Coryn
Jung adulte
Jean-Luc Couchard
Le père adoptif de Jung
Maxym Anciaux
Cédric à 8 ans
Mahé Collet
Valérie à 3 ans
Aaricia Dubois
Coralie à 6 ans
Aaricia Dubois
Coralie à 6 ans
Alayin Dubois
Gaëlle à 5 ans
Alayin Dubois
Gaëlle à 5 ans
Arthur Dubois
Jung à 8 ans
Jung Henin
Self
Director Laurent Boileau, Chon
Writer Laurent Boileau, Jung Henin
Composer Siegfried Canto, Little Comet
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country France / Belgium / South Korea / Switzerland
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 6 June 2012
Release date
6 June 2012 France
8 May 2014 South Korea
1 November 2013 USA
Budget €3,700,000
Worldwide Gross $89,801
Production 2 Minutes Animation, Artémis Productions, Belgacom
Also known as
Couleur de peau: Miel, Approved for Adoption, Aprovado Para Adoção, Cor da Pele: Mel, Couleur de peau - miel, Culoarea pielii: Miere, Jag och mina två mammor, Kolor skóry: miodowy, Medena koža, Meekarva nahaga kasulaps, Örökbeadható, Usvajanje odobreno, Кожа цвета меда, Одобрен за осиновяване, はちみつ色のユン, 蜜色之肤, 蜜色肌膚

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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