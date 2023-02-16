When her father dies at sea, Lena starts desperately looking for the cause, convinced a sea monster is to blame. Her relentless push against the tide reveals a tale of anger and grief, yet also of the strength and comfort the ocean provides.
CountryBelgium / Netherlands
Runtime1 hour 38 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere7 August 2025
World premiere16 February 2023
Release date
29 March 2023
Belgium
6
13 December 2023
France
TP
25 October 2023
Netherlands
6
5 January 2024
Poland
5 January 2024
Uzbekistan
ProductionA Private View, Viking Film, Nukleus film
Also known as
Zeevonk, Sea Sparkle, Árny a tengeren, Gwiezdne morze, Havets gnista, Havets hemmelighed, Jūras dzirkstele, Mere sära, O Brilho do Mar, Σπίθα στη θάλασσα