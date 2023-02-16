Menu
Poster of Sea Sparkle
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Sea Sparkle

Sea Sparkle

Zeevonk 18+
Synopsis

When her father dies at sea, Lena starts desperately looking for the cause, convinced a sea monster is to blame. Her relentless push against the tide reveals a tale of anger and grief, yet also of the strength and comfort the ocean provides.
Country Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 7 August 2025
World premiere 16 February 2023
Release date
29 March 2023 Belgium 6
13 December 2023 France TP
25 October 2023 Netherlands 6
5 January 2024 Poland
5 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Production A Private View, Viking Film, Nukleus film
Also known as
Zeevonk, Sea Sparkle, Árny a tengeren, Gwiezdne morze, Havets gnista, Havets hemmelighed, Jūras dzirkstele, Mere sära, O Brilho do Mar, Σπίθα στη θάλασσα
Director
Domien Huyghe
Cast
Saar Rogiers
Dunia Elwaleed
Sverre Rous
Valentijn Dhaenens
Mike Reus
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
