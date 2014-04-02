ProductionGL Films, Kanakna Productions, Mauna Kea Films
Also known as
Flying Home, Racing Hearts, Volando a casa, Corações Acelerados, Cuori in volo, Fliegende Herzen, Flying Love, L'amour à vol d'oiseau, Let domov, Na krídlach lásky, Na krilima ljubavi, Porywy serc, Voando Para Casa, Yarışan Kalpler, Zbor spre casă, Полет до дома, Полёт домой, 不都合な契約, 飛越情海, 飛鴿傳愛
Film rating
6.1
Rate10 votes
6.1IMDb
Updated 28 December 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.