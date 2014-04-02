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Poster of Flying Home
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Flying Home
6.1

Flying Home

, 2014
Flying Home
Belgium, Germany / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Flying Home
6.1

Synopsis

A New York businessman must choose between the deal of his career and the love of his life.

Cast

Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan
Colin
Anthony Head
Anthony Head
Colin's Father
Numan Acar
Numan Acar
Karadeniz
Max Pirkis
Jason
Ali Suliman
Ali Suliman
Sheikh
Sharon Maughan
Mother Colin
Gene Bervoets
Jan Decleir
Jos Pauwels
Mitchell Mullen
Walden
Eline Van der Velden
Celia
Viviane de Muynck
Viviane de Muynck
Martha
Director Dominique Deruddere
Writer Dominique Deruddere
Composer Wolfram de Marco
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 3 February 2015
World premiere 2 April 2014
Release date
2 April 2014 Belgium
12 February 2015 Germany
2 April 2014 Romania 12
Worldwide Gross $522,792
Production GL Films, Kanakna Productions, Mauna Kea Films
Also known as
Flying Home, Racing Hearts, Volando a casa, Corações Acelerados, Cuori in volo, Fliegende Herzen, Flying Love, L'amour à vol d'oiseau, Let domov, Na krídlach lásky, Na krilima ljubavi, Porywy serc, Voando Para Casa, Yarışan Kalpler, Zbor spre casă, Полет до дома, Полёт домой, 不都合な契約, 飛越情海, 飛鴿傳愛

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 28 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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