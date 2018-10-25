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Poster of The Conductor
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Conductor
7.3

The Conductor

, 2018
De dirigent
Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Conductor
7.3

Synopsis

United States, 1926: Dutch 24-year-old Willy Wolters has immigrated to the American continent with her parents as a child. She dreams of becoming a conductor, but this is an ambition that no one takes seriously. Unbeknownst to her, she'll also become Antonia Brico.

Cast

Christanne de Bruijn
Antonia Brico
Scott Turner Schofield
Robin Jones
Seumas F. Sargent
Mark Goldsmith
Benjamin Wainwright
Benjamin Wainwright
Frank Thomsen
Annet Malherbe
Mother Antonia
Raymond Thiry
Raymond Thiry
Father Antonia
Gijs Scholten van Aschat
Gijs Scholten van Aschat
Willem Mengelberg
Richard Sammel
Karl Muck
Siân Thomas
Mrs. Thomsen
Tim Ahern
Mr. Thomsen
Director Maria Peters
Writer Maria Peters
Composer Quinten Schram, Bob Zimmerman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Bulgaria / Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 20 September 2019
World premiere 25 October 2018
Release date
21 April 2023 Finland 7
24 September 2020 Germany 6
16 February 2020 Hong Kong IIA
25 October 2018 Netherlands 12
4 November 2019 South Korea 12세 이상 관람가
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,211,394
Production Shooting Star Filmcompany BV, AVROTROS, Casa Kafka Pictures
Also known as
De dirigent, The Conductor, Die Dirigentin, A karmester, Antonia - Uma Sinfonia, Antonia, la chef d'orchestre, Antonia: una sinfonía, Bir Kadın Zaferi, Dirigenten, Dyrygentka, Kapellimestari, La chef d'orchestre, La directora d'orquestra, La directora de orquesta, Lady Maestro, Sulle ali della musica, Диригентката, Дирижёр, レディ・マエストロ, 指挥家, 首席指揮家, The Conductor (De Dirigent)

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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