Belgium, Bulgaria, Netherlands / Biography, Drama / 18+
7.3
Synopsis
United States, 1926: Dutch 24-year-old Willy Wolters has immigrated to the American continent with her parents as a child. She dreams of becoming a conductor, but this is an ambition that no one takes seriously. Unbeknownst to her, she'll also become Antonia Brico.
ProductionShooting Star Filmcompany BV, AVROTROS, Casa Kafka Pictures
Also known as
De dirigent, The Conductor, Die Dirigentin, A karmester, Antonia - Uma Sinfonia, Antonia, la chef d'orchestre, Antonia: una sinfonía, Bir Kadın Zaferi, Dirigenten, Dyrygentka, Kapellimestari, La chef d'orchestre, La directora d'orquestra, La directora de orquesta, Lady Maestro, Sulle ali della musica, Диригентката, Дирижёр, レディ・マエストロ, 指挥家, 首席指揮家, The Conductor (De Dirigent)
Film rating
7.3
Rate10 votes
7.3IMDb
Updated 24 July 2026
Quotes
Antonia BricoIs keeping quiet about something, the same as lying?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.