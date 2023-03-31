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Poster of Here
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Here
6.8

Here

, 2023
Here
Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of Here
6.8

Synopsis

Set in Brussels, the film revolves around a potential love story between a Romanian construction worker and a Belgian-Chinese doctorate student of moss, who cross paths just before the former is about to move back home.

Cast

Stefan Gota
Stefan
Liyo Gong
ShuXiu
Teodor Corban
Mihai
Cédric Luvuezo
Cedric
Saadia Bentaïeb
Saadia
Alina Constantin
Anca
ShuHuan Wang
ShuHuan
Victor Claudio Zichil
Radu
Jovial Mbenga
Jovial
Sanae Khamlichi
Polly
Director Bas Devos
Writer Bas Devos
Composer Brecht Ameel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 13 August 2024
World premiere 31 March 2023
Release date
17 January 2024 Belgium
10 July 2024 France
2 February 2024 Japan
20 June 2024 Netherlands AL
18 October 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $141,486
Production 10.80 Films, Belgian Tax Shelter, Flemish Audiovisual Fund
Also known as
Here, 小世界, Aqui, Here, un hombre bueno, Na miejscu, Εδώ, Здесь, Bas Devos's here

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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