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6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Here
6.8
Here
, 2023
Here
Belgium / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
6.8
Synopsis
Set in Brussels, the film revolves around a potential love story between a Romanian construction worker and a Belgian-Chinese doctorate student of moss, who cross paths just before the former is about to move back home.
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Cast
Stefan Gota
Stefan
Liyo Gong
ShuXiu
Teodor Corban
Mihai
Cédric Luvuezo
Cedric
Saadia Bentaïeb
Saadia
Alina Constantin
Anca
ShuHuan Wang
ShuHuan
Victor Claudio Zichil
Radu
Jovial Mbenga
Jovial
Sanae Khamlichi
Polly
Director
Bas Devos
Writer
Bas Devos
Composer
Brecht Ameel
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
13 August 2024
World premiere
31 March 2023
Release date
17 January 2024
Belgium
10 July 2024
France
2 February 2024
Japan
20 June 2024
Netherlands
AL
18 October 2024
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$141,486
Production
10.80 Films, Belgian Tax Shelter, Flemish Audiovisual Fund
Also known as
Here, 小世界, Aqui, Here, un hombre bueno, Na miejscu, Εδώ, Здесь, Bas Devos's here
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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