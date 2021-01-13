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Poster of Robust
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Robust
5.6

Robust

, 2021
Robuste
Belgium, France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Robust
5.6

Synopsis

When his right-hand man and only mate has to go away for a few weeks, Georges - an ageing film star - is given a substitute, Aïssa. The disillusioned actor and the young female security guard forge a special relationship.

Cast

Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Georges
Déborah Lukumuena
Aïssa
Lucas Mortier
Eddy
Megan Northam
Cosmina
Florence Janas
Adeline, l'entraîneuse de lutte
Steve Tientcheu
Steve Tientcheu
Lalou
Théodore Le Blanc
Gabriel
Sébastien Pouderoux
Sébastien Pouderoux
Nicolas Canteret, le réalisateur
Julie Lesgages
Pascale, l'assistante réalisateur
Hugues Duchêne
Hugues, le stagiaire mise en scène)
Director Constance Meyer
Writer Constance Meyer, Marcia Romano
Composer Babx
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 17 June 2022
World premiere 13 January 2021
Release date
30 September 2022 Canada
2 March 2022 France U
22 July 2022 Ireland 15
7 October 2022 Sweden
10 March 2022 Switzerland 16
Budget €3,350,000
Worldwide Gross $106,852
Production Dharamsala, France 2 Cinéma, Scope Pictures
Also known as
Robuste, Robust, Robusto, Erős kötelék, Matonatli, Silna więź, Защитница

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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