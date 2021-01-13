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5.6
Kinoafisha
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Robust
5.6
Robust
, 2021
Robuste
Belgium, France / Comedy / 18+
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5.6
Synopsis
When his right-hand man and only mate has to go away for a few weeks, Georges - an ageing film star - is given a substitute, Aïssa. The disillusioned actor and the young female security guard forge a special relationship.
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Cast
Gérard Depardieu
Georges
Déborah Lukumuena
Aïssa
Lucas Mortier
Eddy
Megan Northam
Cosmina
Florence Janas
Adeline, l'entraîneuse de lutte
Steve Tientcheu
Lalou
Théodore Le Blanc
Gabriel
Sébastien Pouderoux
Nicolas Canteret, le réalisateur
Julie Lesgages
Pascale, l'assistante réalisateur
Hugues Duchêne
Hugues, le stagiaire mise en scène)
Director
Constance Meyer
Writer
Constance Meyer
,
Marcia Romano
Composer
Babx
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium / France
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
17 June 2022
World premiere
13 January 2021
Release date
30 September 2022
Canada
2 March 2022
France
U
22 July 2022
Ireland
15
7 October 2022
Sweden
10 March 2022
Switzerland
16
Budget
€3,350,000
Worldwide Gross
$106,852
Production
Dharamsala, France 2 Cinéma, Scope Pictures
Also known as
Robuste, Robust, Robusto, Erős kötelék, Matonatli, Silna więź, Защитница
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
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Best Comedies
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