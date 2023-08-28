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Poster of The Braid
7.4
The Braid - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Braid
7.4

The Braid

, 2023
La tresse
Belgium, Canada, France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Braid
7.4
The Braid - Dubbed trailer
The Braid  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Three women Smita, Giulia and Sarah from different parts of the world who have never met but they are bound by something intimate and unique.

Cast

Sarah Abbott
Sarah Camacho
Marcel Jeannin
Kim Raver
Damon Runyan
Damon Runyan
Mia Maelzer
Smita
Sajda Pathan
Lalita
Nehpal Gautam
Nagaraj
Danish Iqbal
Brahmin
Jyoti
Woman in White
Aslam Shaikh
Dalit Father
Shantih Ma
Latrice Cleaner Woman
Director Lætitia Colombani
Writer Lætitia Colombani, Sarah Kaminsky
Composer Ludovico Einaudi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Canada / France / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 13 July 2024
World premiere 28 August 2023
Release date
30 May 2024 Russia Экспонента
8 March 2024 Austria
30 May 2024 Azerbaijan
29 November 2023 Belgium 12
30 May 2024 Bulgaria
29 November 2023 France TP
7 March 2024 Germany 12
14 November 2024 Israel All
20 June 2024 Italy
30 May 2024 Kyrgyzstan
30 May 2024 Moldova
9 May 2024 Netherlands 12
15 December 2023 Spain
30 May 2024 Tajikistan
15 February 2024 UAE TBC
30 May 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $7,055,100
Production Curiosa Films, Moana Films, Forum Films
Also known as
The Braid, Der Zopf, La trenza, La tresse, A hajfonat, A Trança, Flätan, Ha'Tzama, La treccia, La trena, Warkocz, Η πλεξούδα, Плитката, Сплетение судеб, 辫子

Film rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Write review
Updated 4 July 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Braid - Dubbed trailer
The Braid Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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