Belgium, Canada, USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
6.8
Synopsis
Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.
ProductionBNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, NTD Television, Nanny Productions Ontario
Also known as
The Royal Nanny, Királyi dada, Kraljeva varuška, Kraljevska dadilja, Královská chůva, Kráľovská pestúnka, The Royal Nanny - Eine königliche Weihnachtsmission, Una tata in incognito, Une nounou au service de Sa Majesté, Королевская нянька