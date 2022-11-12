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Poster of The Royal Nanny
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Royal Nanny
6.8

The Royal Nanny

, 2022
The Royal Nanny
Belgium, Canada, USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Royal Nanny
6.8

Synopsis

Claire is an MI5 agent who goes undercover as the royal nanny. She must overcome the challenges of her assignment, like resisting the charms of Prince Colin, while keeping the family safe at Christmas.

Cast

Rachel Skarsten
Rachel Skarsten
Claire
Dan Jeannotte
Colin
Greta Scacchi
Greta Scacchi
Ms. Lansbury
Katie Sheridan
Katie Sheridan
Rose
Jarreth J. Merz
Jarreth J. Merz
Price
Martin Swabey
Vance
Toussaint Meghie
Wallace
Isabelle Wilson
Princess Elle
Phoenix Laroche
Prince Robert
Richard Wells
Taylor
Director Jonathan Wright
Writer Brook Durham
Composer Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Canada / USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 November 2023
World premiere 12 November 2022
Production BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, NTD Television, Nanny Productions Ontario
Also known as
The Royal Nanny, Királyi dada, Kraljeva varuška, Kraljevska dadilja, Královská chůva, Kráľovská pestúnka, The Royal Nanny - Eine königliche Weihnachtsmission, Una tata in incognito, Une nounou au service de Sa Majesté, Королевская нянька

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 3 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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