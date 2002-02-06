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Poster of Dead Man's Hand
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Dead Man's Hand
5.6

Dead Man's Hand

, 2002
Petites miseres
France, Belgium, Luxembourg / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Dead Man's Hand
5.6

Cast

Marie Trintignant
Nicole
Albert Dupontel
Albert Dupontel
Jean
Serge Larivière
Georges
Bouli Lanners
Bouli Lanners
Eddy
Sjarel Branckaerts
Roger
Raymond Avenière
Victor
Nicole Valberg
Mireille
Stéphane Excoffier
Huguette
Christian Crahay
Le commissaire
Olivier Massart
Gérard
Director Philippe Boon, Laurent Brandenbourger
Writer Philippe Boon, Laurent Brandenbourger
Composer Jeff Bodart, Olivier Bodson, Pierre Gillet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 6 February 2002
Release date
6 February 2002 France
Worldwide Gross $60,346
Production ADR Productions, Artémis Productions, Samsa Film
Also known as
Petites misères, Dead Man's Hand, Pequenas Misérias, Shopping

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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