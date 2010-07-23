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Poster of Cirkus Columbia
6.6
Cirkus Columbia - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Cirkus Columbia
6.6

Cirkus Columbia

, 2010
Cirkus Columbia
Germany, France, Great Britain, Slovenia, Belgium, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Cirkus Columbia
6.6
Cirkus Columbia - trailer
Cirkus Columbia  trailer

Synopsis

A story set in the former Yugoslavia and centered on a guy who returns to Herzegovina from Germany with plenty of cash and hopes for a good new life.

Cast

Miki Manojlovic
Miki Manojlovic
Mira Furlan
Boris Ler
Milan Štrljić
Svetislav Goncić
Jelena Stupljanin
Director Danis Tanovic
Writer Ivica Djikic, Danis Tanovic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / France / Great Britain / Slovenia / Belgium / Serbia / Bosnia and Herzegovina
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 23 July 2010
Release date
26 January 2012 Russia Русский репортаж
26 January 2012 Belarus
23 July 2010 Bosnia and Herzegovina
23 March 2011 France
27 May 2011 Italy
26 January 2012 Kazakhstan
15 July 2011 Spain
20 December 2010 USA
26 January 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $173,083
Production Asap Films, Autonomous, Studio Maj
Also known as
Cirkus Columbia, Cirkas 'Kolumbija', Cirkus Kolumbija, Cirkusz Kolumbia, Cyrk Columbia, Güzel Bir Hayat Düşlerken, Kirkas Columbia, Цирк 'Колумбия', Цирк Колумбия, 丈夫的情人

Film rating

6.6
Rate 16 votes
7.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Cirkus Columbia - trailer
Cirkus Columbia Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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