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6.6
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Cirkus Columbia
6.6
Cirkus Columbia
, 2010
Cirkus Columbia
Germany, France, Great Britain, Slovenia, Belgium, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina / Drama / 18+
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6.6
Cirkus Columbia
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
A story set in the former Yugoslavia and centered on a guy who returns to Herzegovina from Germany with plenty of cash and hopes for a good new life.
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Cast
Miki Manojlovic
Mira Furlan
Boris Ler
Milan Štrljić
Svetislav Goncić
Jelena Stupljanin
Director
Danis Tanovic
Writer
Ivica Djikic
,
Danis Tanovic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Germany / France / Great Britain / Slovenia / Belgium / Serbia / Bosnia and Herzegovina
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2010
World premiere
23 July 2010
Release date
26 January 2012
Russia
Русский репортаж
26 January 2012
Belarus
23 July 2010
Bosnia and Herzegovina
23 March 2011
France
27 May 2011
Italy
26 January 2012
Kazakhstan
15 July 2011
Spain
20 December 2010
USA
26 January 2012
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$173,083
Production
Asap Films, Autonomous, Studio Maj
Also known as
Cirkus Columbia, Cirkas 'Kolumbija', Cirkus Kolumbija, Cirkusz Kolumbia, Cyrk Columbia, Güzel Bir Hayat Düşlerken, Kirkas Columbia, Цирк 'Колумбия', Цирк Колумбия, 丈夫的情人
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
16
votes
7.2
IMDb
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Cirkus Columbia
Trailer
0
0
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Stills
Quotes
Divko Buntic
Who's that?
Ranko Ivanda
Your son, Martin.
Divko Buntic
Just like me when I was young.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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