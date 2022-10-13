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Poster of The Blaze
5.6
The Blaze - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Blaze
5.6

The Blaze

, 2022
En plein feu
Belgium, France / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Blaze
5.6
The Blaze - Trailer
The Blaze  Trailer

Synopsis

Disaster movies tend to inhabit the close-but-not-too-close realm of the ‘what if?’, but Quentin Reynaud’s taut drama evokes a reality that is painfully immediate, as the world combusts around us. Alex Lutz (recently seen as the son in Gaspar Noé’s Vortex) plays a man determined to escape with his elderly father (the ineffable André Dussollier) from a wildfire that is rapidly approaching their forested area of southern France. The pair know all the local roads, and the secret detours, but when they are caught in a dead end, they seem to be running out of possible exits. At once road movie, claustrophobic jeopardy thriller and portrait of a prickly but tender father-son relationship, this finely acted and executed film expertly lays on the heat.

Cast

Alex Lutz
Alex Lutz
Simon Théodas
Andre Dussollier
Andre Dussollier
Joseph Théodas
Laura Sepul
Juliane
Vallier Vaudin
Samuel
Suzanne Queau Picard
Emma
Jules Marchand
Pompier
Christophe Sardain
Militaire barrage
Chantal Ravalec
Suzanne
Nganji Mutiri
Michaël
Sophie Parel
Claire
Director Quentin Reynaud
Writer Quentin Reynaud
Composer Delphine Malaussena
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 14 June 2023
World premiere 13 October 2022
Release date
8 March 2023 France
30 March 2023 Germany 12
2 June 2023 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $124,584
Production 22h22, Apollo Films, StudioCanal
Also known as
En plein feu, Hitlack'khout, Jour 37, O Grande Fogo, The Blaze, The Blaze - Flucht aus den Flammen, Tisztítótűz, W płomieniach, Власть огня, 烈火浩劫

Film rating

5.6
Rate 11 votes
5.2 IMDb
Write review
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Blaze - Trailer
The Blaze Trailer
The Blaze - Dubbed trailer
The Blaze Dubbed trailer
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