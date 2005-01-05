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Poster of Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
5.5

Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le

, 2004
Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
France, Belgium / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Plus beau jour de ma vie, Le
5.5

Cast

Hélène de Fougerolles
Lola
François Berléand
François Berléand
Valentin
Marisa Berenson
Marisa Berenson
Barbara
Éva Darlan
Sylvaine Després
Alexandre Brasseur
Paul
Elise Larnicol
Claire
Jonathan Zaccaï
Arthur Després
Michel Duchaussoy
Jacques Després
Valérie Donzelli
Valérie Donzelli
Éléonore
Stéphane Metzger
Théo
Director Julie Lipinski
Writer Julie Lipinski, Laurent Tirard
Composer Thibault Chenaille, Antoine Vidal
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 5 January 2005
Release date
5 August 2005 Russia Русский репортаж
5 August 2005 Belarus
5 January 2005 France
10 November 2005 Germany
5 August 2005 Kazakhstan
5 August 2005 Ukraine
Budget €5,210,000
Worldwide Gross $881,861
Production Les Films Manuel Munz, Entre Chien et Loup, Ateliers de Baere
Also known as
Le plus beau jour de ma vie, El mejor día de mi vida, El millor dia de la meva vida, Életem legszebb napja, Finché nozze non ci separino, Hochzeiten und andere Katastrophen, I pio eftyhismeni mera tis zois mou, The Best Day of My Life, Най-хубавият ден в живота ми, Hochzeiten und andere Katastrophen (2005)

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 July 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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