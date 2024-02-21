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Poster of The Empire
5.2
The Empire - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Empire
5.2

The Empire

, 2024
L'Empire
Belgium, France, Germany, Italy / Comedy, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Empire
5.2
The Empire - Dubbed trailer
The Empire  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A small village of Northern France is the battleground of undercover extraterrestrial knights.

Cast

Camille Cottin
Camille Cottin
La Reine
Lyna Khoudri
Lyna Khoudri
Line
Anamaria Vartolomei
Anamaria Vartolomei
Jane de Baecque
Fabrice Luchini
Fabrice Luchini
Belzébuth
Bernard Pruvost
Commandant Van der Weyden
Brandon Vlieghe
Jony
Julien Manier
Rudy
Philippe Jore
Lieutenant Carpentier
Anne Tardivon
La mère de Jony
Marie Vasez
Lou
Director Bruno Dumont
Writer Bruno Dumont
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France / Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 June 2024
World premiere 21 February 2024
Release date
1 August 2024 Russia Русский репортаж
21 February 2024 Belgium
21 February 2024 France
21 November 2024 Germany 12
13 June 2024 Italy
14 November 2024 Montenegro o.A.
24 February 2024 Serbia
20 August 2025 South Korea
17 July 2024 Switzerland
Budget €7,130,000
Worldwide Gross $29,684
Production Tessalit Productions, Red Balloon Film, Ascent Film
Also known as
L'empire, The Empire, Das Imperium, O Império, A birodalom, El Imperio, Impeerium, Imperiet, Imperium, L'Impero, Η αυτοκρατορία, Империя, 腥際大帝國

Film rating

5.2
Rate 12 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Empire - Dubbed trailer
The Empire Dubbed trailer
The Empire - Trailer
The Empire Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Adèle Haenel had originally been slated to play the lead but pulled out after clashing with Bruno Dumont about the script. She said she first thought it would be great fun — a sort of Luke Skywalker in space — but discovered that beneath the comic surface the film defended a dark, sexist and racist worldview. The screenplay, she argued, was riddled with jokes about cancel culture and sexual violence; she tried to raise these concerns with Dumont, believing a conversation was possible and repeatedly giving him the benefit of the doubt, but came to see the choices as intentional. In her view the project deliberately mocked victims and those in vulnerable positions and aimed to make a sci‑fi film with an all‑white cast, which she would not support. She later retired from the French film industry in 2023.

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