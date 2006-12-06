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Poster of Bad Faith
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Bad Faith
6.1

Bad Faith

, 2006
Mauvaise foi
Belgium, France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Bad Faith
6.1

Cast

Cecile De France
Cecile De France
Clara Breitmann
Roschdy Zem
Roschdy Zem
Ismaël
Pascal Elbé
Pascal Elbé
Milou
Jean-Pierre Cassel
Jean-Pierre Cassel
Victor Breitmann
Martine Chevallier
Martine Chevallier
Lucie Breitmann
Bérangère Bonvoisin
Martha
Leïla Bekhti
Leïla Bekhti
Mounia
Naima Lamcharki
Habiba
Antoine Chappey
Fredo
Mickaël Masclet
Julien
Director Roschdy Zem
Writer Roschdy Zem, Pascal Elbé, Agnès de Sacy
Composer Souad Massi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 3 November 2021
World premiere 6 December 2006
Release date
6 December 2006 Belgium
6 December 2006 France
19 April 2007 Greece
5 June 2007 USA
Worldwide Gross $5,531,484
Production Pan Européenne, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Mauvaise foi, Bad Faith, Mala fe, Nesprávná víra, Keine Lüge ohne dich, Lathos pisti, Loša vjera, Má Fé, Ond tro, Simplesmente Amor, Szerelemgyerek, Zlá vůle, Zła wiara, Злой умысел

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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