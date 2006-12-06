6.1Mauvaise foi
Bad Faith, 2006
Belgium, France / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Naima Lamcharki
Habiba
Antoine Chappey
Fredo
Mickaël Masclet
Julien
Director Roschdy Zem
Writer Roschdy Zem, Pascal Elbé, Agnès de Sacy
Composer Souad Massi
Film details
Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 3 November 2021
World premiere 6 December 2006
Release date
|6 December 2006
|Belgium
|6 December 2006
|France
|19 April 2007
|Greece
|5 June 2007
|USA
Worldwide Gross $5,531,484
Production Pan Européenne, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Mauvaise foi, Bad Faith, Mala fe, Nesprávná víra, Keine Lüge ohne dich, Lathos pisti, Loša vjera, Má Fé, Ond tro, Simplesmente Amor, Szerelemgyerek, Zlá vůle, Zła wiara, Злой умысел
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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