Country
Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2005
Online premiere
10 December 2005
World premiere
10 July 2005
Release date
|28 October 2005
|Russia
| Кино без границ
|
|28 October 2005
|Belarus
|
|
|19 October 2005
|France
|
|
|9 December 2005
|Italy
|
|
|28 October 2005
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|26 January 2006
|South Korea
|
|
|28 October 2005
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
€3,600,000
Worldwide Gross
$5,507,396
Production
Les Films du Fleuve, Archipel 35, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF)
Also known as
L'enfant, The Child, Barnet, El niño, A Criança, A gyermek, Das Kind, Dete, Dítě, Dziecko, L'enfant - Una storia d'amore, Lapsi, Το παιδί, Детето, Дитина, Дитя, ある子供, 半熟爸爸, 孩子