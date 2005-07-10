Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Child
Poster of The Child
Рейтинги
6.3 IMDb Rating: 7.4
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Child

The Child

Enfant, L' 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 10 December 2005
World premiere 10 July 2005
Release date
28 October 2005 Russia Кино без границ
28 October 2005 Belarus
19 October 2005 France
9 December 2005 Italy
28 October 2005 Kazakhstan
26 January 2006 South Korea
28 October 2005 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget €3,600,000
Worldwide Gross $5,507,396
Production Les Films du Fleuve, Archipel 35, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF)
Also known as
L'enfant, The Child, Barnet, El niño, A Criança, A gyermek, Das Kind, Dete, Dítě, Dziecko, L'enfant - Una storia d'amore, Lapsi, Το παιδί, Детето, Дитина, Дитя, ある子供, 半熟爸爸, 孩子
Director
Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Luc Dardenne
Luc Dardenne
Cast
Jeremie Renier
Jeremie Renier
Déborah François
Jérémie Segard
Fabrizio Rongione
Fabrizio Rongione
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Child
Two Days, One Night 7.4
Two Days, One Night (2014)
The Unknown Girl 6.6
The Unknown Girl (2016)
Lorna's Silence 6.2
Lorna's Silence (2008)
Rosetta 7.5
Rosetta (1999)
La Promesse 7.6
La Promesse (1996)
Tori et Lokita 6.9
Tori et Lokita (2022)
Young Ahmed 6.5
Young Ahmed (2019)
The Kid with a Bike 6.1
The Kid with a Bike (2011)
The Son 7.6
The Son (2002)
Pela Janela 6.5
Pela Janela (2017)
Daguerrotype 5.7
Daguerrotype (2016)
In Jackson Heights 7.2
In Jackson Heights (2015)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more