Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Son of Joseph
6.5
Kinoafisha Films The Son of Joseph
6.5

The Son of Joseph

, 2016
Le fils de Joseph
France, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Son of Joseph
6.5

Synopsis

A discontented Parisian teenager in search of a father with (Mathieu Amalric) and (Fabrizio Rongione) as his, respectively, callous and gentle alternative paternal options, and (Natacha Régnier) as his single mother.

Cast

Natacha Régnier
Marie
Victor Ezenfis
Vincent
Fabrizio Rongione
Fabrizio Rongione
Joseph
Mathieu Amalric
Mathieu Amalric
Oscar Pormenor
Maria de Medeiros
Maria de Medeiros
Violette Tréfouille
Julia Gros de Gasquet
Bernadette
Jacques Bonnaffé
Jacques Bonnaffé
Le paysan
Christelle Prot
Philomène
Adrien Michaux
Philibert
Louise Moaty
Comédienne
Director Eugène Green
Writer Eugène Green
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 12 February 2016
Release date
20 April 2016 France
Worldwide Gross $38,774
Production Coffee and Films, Les Films du Fleuve, Film Factory
Also known as
Le fils de Joseph, The Son of Joseph, O Filho de Joseph, Syn Józefa, Синът на Йосиф, Сын Иосифа, 我爸是若瑟

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
6.5 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Son of Joseph

Toutes les nuits
Toutes les nuits Drama
2001, France
7.0
The Salt of Tears
The Salt of Tears Drama
2020, France
6.0
Persian Lessons
Persian Lessons Drama, War
2019, Russia / Germany / Belarus
7.0
La bûche
La bûche Drama, Comedy
1999, France
6.0
Chicken with Plums
Chicken with Plums Drama
2012, France / Germany / Belgium
6.0
A Secret
A Secret Drama
2007, France
6.0
Ismael's Ghosts
Ismael's Ghosts Drama
2017, France
5.0
Histoire de Richard O., L'
Histoire de Richard O., L' Drama
2007, France
5.0
A Christmas Tale
A Christmas Tale Drama
2008, France
6.0
Azor
Azor Drama
2021, Switzerland / France / Argentina
6.0
The Unknown Girl
The Unknown Girl Drama
2016, Belgium / France
6.0
Never Ever
Never Ever Drama
2016, France / Portugal
4.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more