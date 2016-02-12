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The Son of Joseph
6.5
The Son of Joseph
, 2016
Le fils de Joseph
France, Belgium / Drama / 18+
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Similar
6.5
Synopsis
A discontented Parisian teenager in search of a father with (Mathieu Amalric) and (Fabrizio Rongione) as his, respectively, callous and gentle alternative paternal options, and (Natacha Régnier) as his single mother.
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Cast
Natacha Régnier
Marie
Victor Ezenfis
Vincent
Fabrizio Rongione
Joseph
Mathieu Amalric
Oscar Pormenor
Maria de Medeiros
Violette Tréfouille
Julia Gros de Gasquet
Bernadette
Jacques Bonnaffé
Le paysan
Christelle Prot
Philomène
Adrien Michaux
Philibert
Louise Moaty
Comédienne
Director
Eugène Green
Writer
Eugène Green
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
12 February 2016
Release date
20 April 2016
France
Worldwide Gross
$38,774
Production
Coffee and Films, Les Films du Fleuve, Film Factory
Also known as
Le fils de Joseph, The Son of Joseph, O Filho de Joseph, Syn Józefa, Синът на Йосиф, Сын Иосифа, 我爸是若瑟
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
6.5
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Stills
Showtimes
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