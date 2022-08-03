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Poster of Saturn Bowling
5.9
Saturn Bowling - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Saturn Bowling
5.9

Saturn Bowling

, 2022
Bowling Saturne
Belgium, France / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Saturn Bowling
5.9
Saturn Bowling - Trailer
Saturn Bowling  Trailer

Synopsis

When their father dies, the ambitious police officer Guillaume offers the management of the bowling alley he inherited to his outcast half-brother Armand. The inheritance is cursed, and the two men wind up in a world of violence.

Cast

Arieh Worthalter
Arieh Worthalter
Guillaume
Frédéric van den Driessche
Jean-Paul
Achille Reggiani
Armand
Y-Lan Lucas
Xuan
Leïla Muse
Gloria
Olivier Faliez
Fabrice
Elisa Hartel
Lorraine
Emmanuel Matte
Commissaire
Nicolas Lepy
Romain
Frédérique Renda
Claire
Director Patricia Mazuy
Writer Patricia Mazuy, Yves Thomas
Composer Wyatt E., Sébastien Landauer, Stéphane Rondia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 February 2023
World premiere 3 August 2022
Release date
26 October 2022 France 16
26 October 2022 Romania 18+
Worldwide Gross $1,653
Production Ex Nihilo, Les Films du Fleuve, Canal+
Also known as
Bowling Saturne, Saturn Bowling, Bowling Saturn, Bowling Saturno, Kręgielnia Saturn, Véres örökség, Боулинг «Сатурн», 새턴 볼링장, 血肉保齡球

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 17 February 2026

Film Trailers

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Saturn Bowling - Trailer
Saturn Bowling Trailer
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