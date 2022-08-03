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Saturn Bowling
5.9
Saturn Bowling
, 2022
Bowling Saturne
Belgium, France / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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5.9
Saturn Bowling
Trailer
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Synopsis
When their father dies, the ambitious police officer Guillaume offers the management of the bowling alley he inherited to his outcast half-brother Armand. The inheritance is cursed, and the two men wind up in a world of violence.
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Cast
Arieh Worthalter
Guillaume
Frédéric van den Driessche
Jean-Paul
Achille Reggiani
Armand
Y-Lan Lucas
Xuan
Leïla Muse
Gloria
Olivier Faliez
Fabrice
Elisa Hartel
Lorraine
Emmanuel Matte
Commissaire
Nicolas Lepy
Romain
Frédérique Renda
Claire
Director
Patricia Mazuy
Writer
Patricia Mazuy
,
Yves Thomas
Composer
Wyatt E.
,
Sébastien Landauer
,
Stéphane Rondia
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Belgium / France
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
1 February 2023
World premiere
3 August 2022
Release date
26 October 2022
France
16
26 October 2022
Romania
18+
Worldwide Gross
$1,653
Production
Ex Nihilo, Les Films du Fleuve, Canal+
Also known as
Bowling Saturne, Saturn Bowling, Bowling Saturn, Bowling Saturno, Kręgielnia Saturn, Véres örökség, Боулинг «Сатурн», 새턴 볼링장, 血肉保齡球
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Updated 17 February 2026
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