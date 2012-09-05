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Poster of Le Guetteur
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Le Guetteur
5.8

Le Guetteur

, 2012
Le guetteur
France, Italy, Belgium / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Le Guetteur
5.8

Cast

Olivier Gourmet
Olivier Gourmet
Franck
Michele Placido
Michele Placido
Christian Hecq
Christian Hecq
Gerfaut
Francis Renaud
Éric
Pascal Bongard
Daniel Auteuil
Daniel Auteuil
Mattei
Violante Placido
Violante Placido
Anna
Luca Argentero
Luca Argentero
Nico
Mathieu Kassovitz
Mathieu Kassovitz
Vincent Kaminski
Géraldine Martineau
Arly Jover
Arly Jover
Kathy
Nicolas Briançon
Meyer
Director Michele Placido
Writer Denis Brusseaux, Cédric Melon
Composer Nicolas Errèra, Evgueni Galperine
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 5 September 2012
Release date
5 September 2012 Belgium
5 September 2012 France
9 October 2013 Germany
1 May 2013 Italy
9 September 2012 USA
Worldwide Gross $2,046,528
Production Babe Film, Ran Entertainment, Climax Films
Also known as
Le guetteur, The Lookout, Sniper, Anonimna dojava, Atirador de Elite, El francotirador, Halálos leshely, Il cecchino, Mục Tiêu Chạy Trốn, O skopeftis, Snaiper, Strzelec, Tarkka-ampuja, The Lookout - Tödlicher Hinterhalt, Ο σκοπευτής, Бдителност, Наблюдатель, Наглядач, Спостерігач, 緝盜追捕令, 裏切りのスナイパー, El vigilante

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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