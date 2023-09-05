One night, a woman in danger calls the police. Anna takes the call. A man is arrested. Weeks go by, the courts are looking for evidence, Aly, Anna and Dary have to deal with the echoes of that night they can't shake off.
ProductionVersus Production, Colonelle Films, Haut et Court
Also known as
Quitter la nuit, Through the Night, Víctima imperfecta, Aquela Noite, Az éjszaka visszhangjai, De-a lungul nopții, Durch die Nacht, Le plus vivant possible, Noite Sem Fim, Porzucić noc, Μέσα απ' τη νύχτα, Всю ночь, През нощта
Film rating
6.4
Rate10 votes
6.2IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.