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Poster of Through the Night
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Through the Night
6.4

Through the Night

, 2023
Quitter la nuit
Belgium, Canada, France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Through the Night
6.4

Synopsis

One night, a woman in danger calls the police. Anna takes the call. A man is arrested. Weeks go by, the courts are looking for evidence, Aly, Anna and Dary have to deal with the echoes of that night they can't shake off.

Cast

Veerle Baetens
Veerle Baetens
Anna
Guillaume Duhesme
Guillaume Duhesme
Dary Menais
Anne Dorval
Anne Dorval
Laurence Menais
Adèle Wismes
Adèle Wismes
Lulu
Florence Janas
Florence Janas
Inspectrice
Selma Alaoui
Aly Belal
Victor Cahay
Joshua
Gringe
Pierre
Alba Casado
Sarah
Mercedes Dassy
Julie
Director Delphine Girard
Writer Delphine Girard, Gilles Marchand, Laurette Polmanss, Bruno Tracq
Composer Sébastien Monnoye, Ben Shemie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 5 September 2023
Release date
13 December 2023 Belgium 12
12 March 2026 Brazil
8 March 2024 Canada
20 April 2024 France
17 May 2024 Spain
Worldwide Gross $63,935
Production Versus Production, Colonelle Films, Haut et Court
Also known as
Quitter la nuit, Through the Night, Víctima imperfecta, Aquela Noite, Az éjszaka visszhangjai, De-a lungul nopții, Durch die Nacht, Le plus vivant possible, Noite Sem Fim, Porzucić noc, Μέσα απ' τη νύχτα, Всю ночь, През нощта

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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