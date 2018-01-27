Menu
Poster of We
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films We

We

Wij 18+
Synopsis

During a scorching summer in a Belgian-Dutch border village, eight teenagers play games of discovery to break the listless monotony. They challenge each other and themselves and pretty soon, their sexual curiosity starts to blur the lines between right and wrong. As innocence is crushed in depraved games and sexual exploitation, the teenagers soon turn into ruthless predators.
Country Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 6 November 2018
World premiere 27 January 2018
Release date
16 May 2019 Germany 18
12 July 2018 Netherlands 16
11 July 2019 South Korea
Production Pragma Pictures, New Amsterdam Film Company, A Team Productions
Also known as
Wij, We, Biz, Chúng Ta, Meie, Mi, My, Wĳ: A Summer Odyssey in Four Parts, Wir - der Sommer, als wir unsere Röcke hoben und die Welt gegen die Wand fuhr, Εμείς, Мы, 위!, インモラル・ゲーム　淫らな遊戯, 去他X的放蕩青春, 我们, 放荡青春
Director
Rene Eller
Cast
Pauline Casteleyn
Aimé Claeys
Gaia Sofia Cozijn
Axel Daeseleire
Salomé van Grunsven
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
