During a scorching summer in a Belgian-Dutch border village, eight teenagers play games of discovery to break the listless monotony. They challenge each other and themselves and pretty soon, their sexual curiosity starts to blur the lines between right and wrong. As innocence is crushed in depraved games and sexual exploitation, the teenagers soon turn into ruthless predators.
CountryBelgium / Netherlands
Runtime1 hour 40 minutes
Production year2018
Online premiere6 November 2018
World premiere27 January 2018
Release date
16 May 2019
Germany
18
12 July 2018
Netherlands
16
11 July 2019
South Korea
ProductionPragma Pictures, New Amsterdam Film Company, A Team Productions
Also known as
Wij, We, Biz, Chúng Ta, Meie, Mi, My, Wĳ: A Summer Odyssey in Four Parts, Wir - der Sommer, als wir unsere Röcke hoben und die Welt gegen die Wand fuhr, Εμείς, Мы, 위!, インモラル・ゲーム 淫らな遊戯, 去他X的放蕩青春, 我们, 放荡青春