Poster of R.M.N.
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films R.M.N.

R.M.N.

R.M.N. 18+
Synopsis

A few days before Christmas, having quit his job in Germany, Matthias returns to his Transylvanian village. He wishes to involve himself more in the education of his son, Rudi, left for too long in the care of his mother, Ana, and to rid him of the unresolved fears that have gripped him. He’s also eager to see his ex-lover Csilla and preoccupied about his old father, Otto. When a few new workers are hired at the small factory that Csilla manages, the peace of the community is disturbed, underlying fears grip the adults, and frustrations, conflicts and passions erupt through the thin sliver of apparent understanding and calm.
R.M.N. - trailer
R.M.N.  trailer
Country Belgium / France / Romania / Sweden
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 25 January 2023
World premiere 21 May 2022
Release date
17 November 2022 Czechia
3 February 2023 Finland 12
19 October 2022 France
10 November 2022 Germany
22 September 2023 Great Britain 15
10 August 2023 Hong Kong IIB
6 July 2023 Italy
16 March 2023 Lithuania N16
17 March 2023 Norway 12
19 May 2023 Poland
3 June 2022 Romania
17 November 2022 Slovakia 15
6 October 2022 South Korea
28 December 2022 Spain
3 February 2023 Taiwan, Province of China 12+
23 December 2022 Turkey
28 April 2023 USA
Worldwide Gross $738,520
Production Mobra Films, Why Not Productions, France 3 Cinéma
Also known as
R.M.N., R.M.N, МРТ, 仇恨透視, Animali selvatici, Kold vinter, Mabbat Mi'Bifnim, Magnetna rezonanca, MR (Manyetik Rezonans), MRI, MRT, Prześwietlenie, R.M.N. - Kall vinter, R.M.N. - Kylmä talvi, R.M.N. Stanje nacije, ヨーロッパ新世紀, 仇恨謎林
Director
Cristian Mungiu
Cristian Mungiu
Cast
Marin Grigore
Judith State
Macrina Barladeanu
Orsolya Moldován
József Bíró
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
R.M.N. - trailer
R.M.N. Trailer
Stills
