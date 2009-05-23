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Poster of Face
5.9
Face - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Face
5.9

Face

, 2009
Visage / Face
Taiwan, France, Belgium, Netherlands / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Face
5.9
Face - Trailer
Face  Trailer

Synopsis

Hsiao-Kang, a Taiwanese film director, travels to the Louvre in Paris, France, to shoot a film that explores the Salomé myth.

Cast

Kang-sheng Lee
Kang, the director
Jeanne Moreau
Jeanne
Fanny Ardant
Fanny Ardant
Queen Herodias
Laetitia Casta
Laetitia Casta
Salomé
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Jean-Pierre Léaud
King Herode
Mathieu Amalric
Mathieu Amalric
Man in bushes
Lu Yi-ching
Kang's mother
Norman Atun
Man in the boat
Nathalie Baye
Nathalie Baye
Nathalie
Samuel Ganes
Le garçon du buisson
Director Tsai Ming-liang
Writer Tsai Ming-liang
Composer Jean-Claude Petit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Taiwan / France / Belgium / Netherlands
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 23 May 2009
Release date
11 November 2009 Belgium
4 November 2009 France
26 January 2010 Netherlands
2 October 2009 Taiwan
14 October 2009 USA
Budget €3,875,000
Production JBA Production, Homegreen Films, Musée du Louvre, Paris
Also known as
Visage, Face, Arc, Enoha prosopa, Faces, Lian, Rostro, Salomé, Twarz, Лице, Лицо, ヴィザージュ, 臉, 脸

Film rating

5.9
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Face - Trailer
Face Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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