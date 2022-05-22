Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Don Juan
Poster of Don Juan
Рейтинги
4.7 IMDb Rating: 4.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Don Juan

Don Juan

Don Juan 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Don Juan - trailer
Don Juan  trailer
Country France / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 4 July 2024
World premiere 22 May 2022
Release date
8 December 2022 Russia RWV Film
23 May 2022 France U
1 September 2023 Portugal
16 June 2023 Spain
7 April 2023 Taiwan
Worldwide Gross $134,895
Production Les Films Pelléas, Frakas Productions, Radio Télévision Belge Francophone (RTBF)
Also known as
Don Juan, Дон Жуан, Did n Juan, Don Juan - O Mestre da Sedução, Δον Ζουάν, ドン・ジュアン, 唐璜羅曼死
Director
Serge Bozon
Serge Bozon
Cast
Virginie Efira
Virginie Efira
Tahar Rahim
Tahar Rahim
Damien Chapelle
Damien Chapelle
Alain Chamfort
Alain Chamfort
Elsa Esnoult
Elsa Esnoult
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Don Juan
6.5
La France (2007)
Le Père Noël 6.2
Le Père Noël (2014)
The Better Angels 6.0
The Better Angels (2014)
On War 6.0
On War (2008)
Madame Hyde 5.1
Madame Hyde (2017)
Les enfants des autres 6.6
Les enfants des autres (2022)
Second Chance 6.6
Second Chance (2010)
Heal the Living 6.6
Heal the Living (2016)
Bye Bye Morons 6.8
Bye Bye Morons (2020)
The Price of Success 5.8
The Price of Success (2017)
My Days of Glory 5.7
My Days of Glory (2019)

Film rating

4.7
Rate 16 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Don Juan - trailer
Don Juan Trailer
Don Juan - trailer with russian subtitles
Don Juan Trailer with russian subtitles
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more