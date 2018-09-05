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5.8
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Retrospekt
5.8
Retrospekt
, 2018
Retrospekt
Netherlands, Belgium / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
5.8
Cast
Circé Lethem
Martijn van der Veen
Teun Luijkx
Lottie Hellingman
Lien Wildemeersch
Felice de Bruijn
Director
Esther Rots
Writer
Esther Rots
Composer
Dan Geesin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
5 September 2018
Release date
21 February 2019
Netherlands
Production
Column Film, Rots Filmwerk, Serendipity films
Also known as
Retrospekt, Mette
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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