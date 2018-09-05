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Poster of Retrospekt
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Retrospekt
5.8

Retrospekt

, 2018
Retrospekt
Netherlands, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Poster of Retrospekt
5.8

Cast

Circé Lethem
Martijn van der Veen
Teun Luijkx
Lottie Hellingman
Lien Wildemeersch
Felice de Bruijn
Director Esther Rots
Writer Esther Rots
Composer Dan Geesin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 5 September 2018
Release date
21 February 2019 Netherlands
Production Column Film, Rots Filmwerk, Serendipity films
Also known as
Retrospekt, Mette

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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