Mother's Instinct
Duelles
18+
Country
France / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
12 March 2021
World premiere
7 September 2018
Release date
|25 July 2019
|Russia
| ПРОвзгляд
|18+
|17 April 2019
|Belgium
|
|
|12 July 2019
|Estonia
|
|
|17 April 2019
|France
|
|
|29 August 2019
|Greece
|
|
|27 February 2020
|Italy
|
|
|28 June 2019
|Spain
|
|
|17 April 2019
|Switzerland
|
|16
Budget
€3,900,000
Worldwide Gross
$135,950
Production
Versus Production, Haut et Court, Savage Film
Also known as
Duelles, Mothers' Instinct, Instinto maternal, Bản Năng Người Mẹ, Doppio sospetto, Emainstinkt, Instint maternal, Instinto Materno, Instynkt matki, Μητρικό ένστικτο, Материнский инстинкт, Материнський інстинкт