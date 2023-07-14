Menu
Poster of Apocalypse Clown
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Apocalypse Clown

Apocalypse Clown

Apocalypse Clown 18+
Synopsis

When a mysterious technological blackout plunges Ireland into anarchy and chaos, a group of failed, washed-up clowns are forced to traverse the country for one last shot at their dreams.
Country Belgium / Ireland / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 23 October 2023
World premiere 14 July 2023
Release date
6 May 2024 Denmark 15
15 November 2023 Finland 16
1 September 2023 Great Britain 15
14 July 2023 Ireland 15
Worldwide Gross $12,687
Production Fastnet Films, BCP Asset Management, Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland
Also known as
Apocalypse Clown, Send in the Clowns, Клоуны апокалипсиса
Director
George Kane
Cast
David Earl
Natalie Palamides
Natalie Palamides
Amy De Bhrún
Amy De Bhrún
Ivan Kaye
Tara Flynn
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
