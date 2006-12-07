Wilbur the pig is scared of the end of the season, because he knows that come that time, he will end up on the dinner table. He hatches a plan with Charlotte, a spider that lives in his pen, to ensure that this will never happen.
ProductionParamount Pictures, Walden Media, Kerner Entertainment Company
Also known as
Charlotte's Web, La telaraña de Charlotte, Le petit monde de Charlotte, Šarlotina pavučinka, Паутина Шарлотты, A Menina e o Porquinho, A Teia da Carlota, Charlotte koob võrku, Charlotteina mreža, Charlottes tryllespind, Charlottes tryllevev, Chú Heo Chạy Trốn, Havat ha'ksamim, La tela di Carlotta, La telaraña de Carlota, La teranyina de la Carlota, Lotta ystäväni, Malac a pácban, Min vän Charlotte, Minik Örümcek Şarlot, Pajęczyna Charlotty, Sarlot, i arahnoula, Šarlotes tīkls, Šarlotes voratinklis, Şarlottanın toru, Schweinchen Wilbur und seine Freunde, Sharlottning to'ri, Telaraña de Charlotte, Vefur Karlottu, Σάρλοτ, η αραχνούλα, Павутиння Шарлотти, Паяжината на Шарлот, Шарлоттың торы, シャーロットのおくりもの, 夏洛特的网, 夏綠蒂的網, Sarlot, i araxnoula, Sarlot i araxnoula, Sarlot i arahnoula, Charlotte