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Poster of Charlotte's Web
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Charlotte's Web
6.7

Charlotte's Web

, 2006
Charlotte`s Web
USA / Drama, Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale / 18+
Poster of Charlotte's Web
6.7

Synopsis

Wilbur the pig is scared of the end of the season, because he knows that come that time, he will end up on the dinner table. He hatches a plan with Charlotte, a spider that lives in his pen, to ensure that this will never happen.

Cast

Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning
Fern Arable
Gary Basaraba
Kevin Anderson
Beau Bridges
Beau Bridges
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Charlotte the Spider
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey
Gussy the Female Goose
Kathy Bates
Kathy Bates
Bitsy the Cow
John Cleese
John Cleese
Samuel the Sheep
Robert Redford
Robert Redford
Ike the Horse
Cedric the Entertainer
Cedric the Entertainer
Golly The Male Goose
Jane Sibbett
Jane Sibbett
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
Director Gary Winick
Writer Susannah Grant, Karey Kirkpatrick, Earl Hamner Jr., E.B. White
Composer Danny Elfman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 7 December 2006
World premiere 7 December 2006
Release date
28 December 2006 Russia UPI 18+
7 December 2006 Australia
28 December 2006 Belarus
7 February 2007 France
4 January 2007 Germany
9 February 2007 Great Britain
9 February 2007 Ireland
28 December 2006 Kazakhstan
20 December 2006 Netherlands AL
19 January 2007 Poland
7 December 2006 Romania AP
3 May 2007 Slovakia 7
15 December 2006 USA
28 December 2006 Ukraine
MPAA G
Budget $85,000,000
Worldwide Gross $148,965,874
Production Paramount Pictures, Walden Media, Kerner Entertainment Company
Also known as
Charlotte's Web, La telaraña de Charlotte, Le petit monde de Charlotte, Šarlotina pavučinka, Паутина Шарлотты, A Menina e o Porquinho, A Teia da Carlota, Charlotte koob võrku, Charlotteina mreža, Charlottes tryllespind, Charlottes tryllevev, Chú Heo Chạy Trốn, Havat ha'ksamim, La tela di Carlotta, La telaraña de Carlota, La teranyina de la Carlota, Lotta ystäväni, Malac a pácban, Min vän Charlotte, Minik Örümcek Şarlot, Pajęczyna Charlotty, Sarlot, i arahnoula, Šarlotes tīkls, Šarlotes voratinklis, Şarlottanın toru, Schweinchen Wilbur und seine Freunde, Sharlottning to'ri, Telaraña de Charlotte, Vefur Karlottu, Σάρλοτ, η αραχνούλα, Павутиння Шарлотти, Паяжината на Шарлот, Шарлоттың торы, シャーロットのおくりもの, 夏洛特的网, 夏綠蒂的網, Sarlot, i araxnoula, Sarlot i araxnoula, Sarlot i arahnoula, Charlotte

Film rating

6.7
Rate 12 votes
6.3 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 4 September 2023

Quotes

[last lines]
Narrator It is not often that someone comes along who's a true friend *and* a good writer. Charlotte was both.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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