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Poster of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
6.8

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

, 2004
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
USA / Comedy, Fairy Tale, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
6.8

Synopsis

With a plan to exact revenge on a mythical shark that killed his partner, oceanographer Steve Zissou rallies a crew that includes his estranged wife, a journalist, and a man who may or may not be his son.

Cast

Bill Murray
Bill Murray
Steve Zissou
Owen Wilson
Owen Wilson
Ned Plimpton
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett
Jane Winslett-Richardson
Anjelica Huston
Anjelica Huston
Eleanor Zissou
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
Klaus Daimler
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum
Alistair Hennessey
Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon
Oseary Drakoulias
Bud Cort
Bill Ubell
Robyn Cohen
Robyn Cohen
Seu Jorge
Seu Jorge
Pelé dos Santos
Noah Taylor
Noah Taylor
Vladimir Wolodarsky
Pawel Wdowczak
Director Wes Anderson
Writer Noah Baumbach, Wes Anderson
Composer Mark Mothersbaugh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 4 March 2005
World premiere 20 November 2004
Release date
9 February 2006 Russia Каскад 16+
12 January 2005 Australia
9 February 2006 Belarus
18 February 2005 Brazil 14
13 May 2005 Finland
9 March 2005 France
15 February 2005 Germany
17 February 2005 Great Britain
25 February 2005 Ireland
7 May 2005 Japan
9 February 2006 Kazakhstan
28 June 2025 Latvia N12
3 March 2005 Netherlands
25 December 2004 USA
9 February 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $50,000,000
Worldwide Gross $34,810,817
Production Touchstone Pictures, American Empirical Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions
Also known as
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Vida acuática, Die Tiefseetaucher, La vida acuática con Steve Zissou, Life Aquatic, Á sjó með Stebba Zissou, A Vida Marinha com Steve Zissou, Acquatici lunatici, Cá Mập Đốm Huyền Thoại, Édes vízi élet, Gyvenimas po vandeniu, La vie aquatique, Le avventure acquatiche di Steve Zissou, Livet i havet, Livet under vann med Steve Zissou, Mereelu Steve Zissou seltsis, Panika pod morem, Podwodne życie ze Stevem Zissou, Steve Zissou ile Suda Yaşam, Steve Zissou: Cel mai tare de pe mare, Steve Zissoun vedenalainen maailma, The Life Aquatic, Ūdensdzīve ar Stīvu Zisū, Um Peixe Fora de Água, Untitled Wes Anderson Project, Vida acuática, con Steve Zissou, Ydatines istories, Zivljenje pod vodo, Zivot pod vodou, Υδάτινες ιστορίες, Водная жизнь, Водне життя зі Стівом Зіссу, Морски живот със Стив Зису, Морски свет са Стивом Зисуом, ライフ・アクアティック, 海海人生, Steve Zissou ile suda yasam, Die Tiefseetaucher mit Steve Zissou, Morski svet sa Stivom Zisuom, 스티브 지소와의 해저 생활, 스티브 지소와의 해저생활

Film rating

6.8
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7.2 IMDb
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Updated 13 December 2023
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soundtrack The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
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