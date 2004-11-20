With a plan to exact revenge on a mythical shark that killed his partner, oceanographer Steve Zissou rallies a crew that includes his estranged wife, a journalist, and a man who may or may not be his son.
ProductionTouchstone Pictures, American Empirical Pictures, Scott Rudin Productions
Also known as
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Vida acuática, Die Tiefseetaucher, La vida acuática con Steve Zissou, Life Aquatic, Á sjó með Stebba Zissou, A Vida Marinha com Steve Zissou, Acquatici lunatici, Cá Mập Đốm Huyền Thoại, Édes vízi élet, Gyvenimas po vandeniu, La vie aquatique, Le avventure acquatiche di Steve Zissou, Livet i havet, Livet under vann med Steve Zissou, Mereelu Steve Zissou seltsis, Panika pod morem, Podwodne życie ze Stevem Zissou, Steve Zissou ile Suda Yaşam, Steve Zissou: Cel mai tare de pe mare, Steve Zissoun vedenalainen maailma, The Life Aquatic, Ūdensdzīve ar Stīvu Zisū, Um Peixe Fora de Água, Untitled Wes Anderson Project, Vida acuática, con Steve Zissou, Ydatines istories, Zivljenje pod vodo, Zivot pod vodou, Υδάτινες ιστορίες, Водная жизнь, Водне життя зі Стівом Зіссу, Морски живот със Стив Зису, Морски свет са Стивом Зисуом, ライフ・アクアティック, 海海人生, Steve Zissou ile suda yasam, Die Tiefseetaucher mit Steve Zissou, Morski svet sa Stivom Zisuom, 스티브 지소와의 해저 생활, 스티브 지소와의 해저생활