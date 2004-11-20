The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Don't point that gun at him, he's an unpaid intern.

Steve Zissou Don't point that gun at him, he's an unpaid intern.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.