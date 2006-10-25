3.27 Zwerge - Der Wald ist nicht genug
7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug, 2006
Germany / Fairy Tale, Family, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Nina Hagen
Hexe
Otto Waalkes
Bubi
Martin Schneider
Speedy
Axel Neumann
Rumpelstilzchen
Cosma Shiva Hagen
Schneewittchen
Director Sven Unterwaldt Jr., Miguel Angelo Pate
Writer Otto Waalkes, Bernd Eilert, Sven Unterwaldt Jr.
Composer Joja Wendt
Film details
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 25 October 2006
Release date
|25 October 2006
|Germany
|20 August 2007
|Hungary
Worldwide Gross $32,863,752
Production Zipfelmützen GmbH & Co. KG, VIP 2 Medienfonds, Universal Pictures
Also known as
7 Zwerge - Der Wald ist nicht genug, 7 Dwarves: The Forest Is Not Enough, 7 krasnoludków: Las to za malo - historia jeszcze prawdziwsza, 7 krasnoludków: Las to za mało!, 7 pöialpoissi 2, 7 гномов: И целого леса мало, A 7 törpe visszatér, avagy az erdő nem elég
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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