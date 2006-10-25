Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of 7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug
3.2
Kinoafisha Films 7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug
3.2

7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug

, 2006
7 Zwerge - Der Wald ist nicht genug
Germany / Fairy Tale, Family, Comedy / 18+
Poster of 7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug
3.2

Cast

Nina Hagen
Hexe
Otto Waalkes
Bubi
Martin Schneider
Speedy
Heinz Hönig
Mirco Nontschew
Tschakko
Boris Aljinovic
Cloudy
Ralf Schmitz
Ralf Schmitz
Sunny
Gustav Peter Wöhler
Cookie
Norbert Heisterkamp
Ralfie
Axel Neumann
Rumpelstilzchen
Cosma Shiva Hagen
Schneewittchen
Director Sven Unterwaldt Jr., Miguel Angelo Pate
Writer Otto Waalkes, Bernd Eilert, Sven Unterwaldt Jr.
Composer Joja Wendt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 25 October 2006
Release date
25 October 2006 Germany
20 August 2007 Hungary
Worldwide Gross $32,863,752
Production Zipfelmützen GmbH & Co. KG, VIP 2 Medienfonds, Universal Pictures
Also known as
7 Zwerge - Der Wald ist nicht genug, 7 Dwarves: The Forest Is Not Enough, 7 krasnoludków: Las to za malo - historia jeszcze prawdziwsza, 7 krasnoludków: Las to za mało!, 7 pöialpoissi 2, 7 гномов: И целого леса мало, A 7 törpe visszatér, avagy az erdő nem elég

Film rating

3.2
Rate 12 votes
4.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for 7 Zwerge – Der Wald ist nicht genug

Suck Me Shakespeer 2
Suck Me Shakespeer 2 Comedy
2015, Germany
6.2
Suck Me Shakespeer
Suck Me Shakespeer Comedy
2013, Germany
7.4
Türkisch für Anfänger
Türkisch für Anfänger Comedy
2012, Germany
6.1
Lissi und der wilde Kaiser
Lissi und der wilde Kaiser Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2007, Germany
5.1
(T)Raumschiff Surprise – Periode 1
(T)Raumschiff Surprise – Periode 1 Comedy, Sci-Fi
2004, Germany
6.2
It's Your Turn, Honey!
It's Your Turn, Honey! Comedy
2017, Germany
5.3
Tabaluga
Tabaluga Animation, Family
2019, Germany
5.1
Sprite Sisters – Four Enchanted Sisters
Sprite Sisters – Four Enchanted Sisters Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure
2020, Germany
4.9
Help, I Shrunk My Teacher
Help, I Shrunk My Teacher Action, Adventure, Comedy
2015, Germany / Austria
5.2
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
The Tale of Fairy Tales
The Tale of Fairy Tales
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
Romanovy: Predannost i predatelstvo
2026, Russia, History, Drama
Crawlers
Crawlers
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more